Dubai, UAE: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel groups, has further solidified its position as a key player in the region's booming hospitality sector with significant portfolio growth in the UAE – the Middle East’s largest tourism market.

Growth & Overall Presence in UAE

The group’s recent success stems from multiple segments, including franchise leadership, successful hotel conversions, and regional brand debuts. New agreements also factor strongly in IHG’s growth trajectory, with the group already sealing five new signings in the UAE this year, including Ciel Tower Hotel Vignette Collection, Straylight Yas Vignette Collection, A Vignette Collection property in Abu Dhabi (formerly known as Tilal Liwa hotel), Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place, and Six Senses Marina.

As of June 2024, IHG’s footprint in the UAE includes 33 hotels with 9,290 rooms, along with a robust pipeline of nine hotels and 1,789 rooms set to open in the coming years. This expansion strategy highlights IHG’s dedication to enhancing its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets.

“The UAE continues to be a strategic market for IHG, and our recent successes reflect our commitment to contributing to its vibrant leisure and business tourism and hospitality sectors. By embracing franchise models, executing successful conversions, and introducing luxury brands, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our guests and owners. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences that resonate with today’s discerning travellers while driving sustainable growth in the region,” commented Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Leading in Franchise agreements

With nearly half of IHG’s UAE portfolio operating under franchise agreements – equating to 16 properties representing 3,816 keys - IHG is the UAE’s undisputed market leader in the franchise category. Plans to open a further four franchise properties over the next three years will add a further 2,653 keys to IHG’s portfolio across the Emirates.

“This approach has enabled us to foster sustainable growth by successfully partnering with local developers and operators, thereby contributing to the overall development of the UAE’s exceptional and expanding hospitality landscape,” added Mattar.

Successful Conversions

In terms of conversions, IHG successfully adapted eight UAE hotels into some of its most-popular internationally renowned brands. Designed to elevate the guest experience and enhance the country’s tourism offering, the introduction of voco Dubai, voco Bonnington, voco Monaco Heart of Europe Dubai, Crowne Plaza Deira, Crowne Plaza Jumeirah, Staybridge Suites Dubai Financial Centre, Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City, and The Palm Beach Resort - Vignette Collection underlines IHG’s commitment to enhance the hospitality scene with world-class amenities and industry-leading service standards.

Branded Residences

Expanding its portfolio further, IHG recently made its debut in the branded residences segment with the signing of the Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place. This marks a significant milestone as the first Regent-branded residence globally, aligning with growing demand for luxury residential experiences in the UAE. Set to open in the prestigious Marasi Marina neighbourhood, the Regent Residences Dubai - Sankari Place will feature 63 ultra-luxury units and 10 floating homes, offering residents unparalleled access to world-class amenities and services. The project reflects Dubai’s standing as a luxury lifestyle destination and underscores IHG’s vision of establishing unparalleled destinations in key cities worldwide.

Regional presence

IHG operates 117 hotels across nine brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Hotel Indigo, voco and Six Senses with another 83 hotels in the pipeline.