60+ strategic agreements totaling over AED 40 billion in commitments across priority sectors including financial services, space tech, mining, real estate, clean energy, AI, and advanced technology reinforce IHC’s role as an orchestrator of industrial growth and strategic opportunity.

Landmark announcements included Alpha Dhabi and TA’ZIZ signing a strategic collaboration agreement for USD 10 billion in industrial chemicals investments, NMDC Infra signing a AED 1.05 billion EPC agreement with Lantania for the Fujairah desalination plant, NMDC Energy partnering with Borouge to support critical energy and infrastructure developments through advanced steel pipe coating solutions, and NRTC signing a strategic collaboration with Emirates Fast Food Company to strengthen the supply of high-quality fresh produce and support sustainable food sourcing across the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has concluded its participation at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum 2026, showcasing a week of sustained activity across innovation, industrial collaboration, and partnerships totaling over AED 40 billion in commitments. Over four days, the IHC Pavilion drew in close to 100,000 visitors and brought together more than 40 group companies, creating a focal point for engagement between industry leaders, policymakers, and global partners. IHC delivered more than 60 Strategic Agreements and Partnerships, while hosting over 40 sessions featuring over 70 expert speakers, reinforcing its role in shaping the UAE’s evolving industrial landscape.

IHC’s Deal Space at the event served as a catalyst for execution, with partnerships announced across sectors including technology, infrastructure, financial services, logistics, energy, and food security. Announcements such as Alpha Dhabi and TA’ZIZ signing a strategic collaboration for approximately AED 36.7 billion in industrial chemicals investments, NMDC Infra signing an AED 1.046 billion EPC agreement with Lantania for the Fujairah desalination plant, NMDC Energy’s partnership with Borouge to support the execution of critical energy and infrastructure developments with steel pipe coating solutions, NRTC’s strategic collaboration with Emirates Fast Food Company to strengthen sustainable sourcing and the supply of high-quality fresh produce across the UAE food ecosystem, and 2PointZero Group’s agreement with ISEM and KEZAD Group to develop a new packaging manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, among several others, reflected IHC’s continued focus on building scalable platforms, strengthening cross-sector connectivity, and enabling long-term industrial capability. The breadth of announcements reflected IHC’s expanding role in connecting industrial capability, strategic capital, and advanced technologies to support the UAE’s long-term economic transformation.

Alongside this, the Exchange Hub provided a platform for forward-looking dialogue, hosting discussions on topics ranging from sovereign AI factories and resilient supply chains to the future design of free zones and strengthening UAE–Mexico economic partnerships. These conversations underscored the growing importance of aligning investment with operational capability to support long-term economic competitiveness.

Each day of the IHC Pavilion was guided by a distinct strategic focus aligned with the national vision. The programme began with the theme of ‘Confidence Through Continuity’, highlighting the importance of resilient systems and uninterrupted capital and trade flows. Day 2’s theme, ‘UAE First’, emphasised localisation and the expansion of domestic industrial capability. The focus then shifted on Day 3 to ‘Turning Capital into Capability’, demonstrating how investment is translated into platforms, infrastructure, and workforce development. The final day’s theme, ‘Engineering the Future’, showcased how advanced technologies and global partnerships are enabling the UAE’s next generation of growth systems.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: "MIITE 2026 represents an important milestone in the UAE’s industrial transformation journey, where resilience, capability, and strategic collaboration are becoming increasingly critical to long-term growth. At IHC, our role is to connect capital with operational capability, ensuring that investment translates into resilient supply chains, stronger national industries, and scalable future-ready platforms.

Through the participation of more than 40 group companies under the IHC Pavilion this year, we demonstrated over the past four days how our Dynamic Value Networks model enables us to move beyond standalone investments and instead orchestrate integrated ecosystems across technology, infrastructure, financial services, and consumer sectors. As we look ahead, IHC will continue to drive progress by bringing together global partnerships, capital, and expertise in support of national priorities, helping shape a more connected, competitive, and future-ready UAE economy.”

As a long-standing strategic partner to the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, IHC continued to demonstrate its commitment to localisation, industrial capability, and long-term economic resilience through the performance of its group companies. NMDC Energy achieved a leading ICV score of 85.16%, reflecting its contribution to strengthening industrial capacity and energy infrastructure. Aldar recorded an ICV score of 71.08%, reinforcing its role in supporting sustainable urban development, while Trojan Construction Group achieved an ICV score of 62%, highlighting its continued contribution to local manufacturing, engineering capability, and construction sector growth across the UAE.

As MIITE 2026 concludes, IHC reaffirms its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial development agenda by strengthening in-country value and advancing strategic partnerships. Through its expanding network of industrial, technology, infrastructure, and financial platforms, IHC continues to connect global capital with national priorities, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for investment, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

Key Highlights and Announcements:

Alpha Dhabi and TA’ZIZ Sign Strategic Collaboration Agreement for USD 10 Billion in Industrial Chemicals Investments :

Alpha Dhabi Holding and TA’ZIZ signed a strategic collaboration agreement for approximately USD 10 billion in industrial chemicals investments, supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy and strengthening domestic manufacturing and chemicals value chains.

Alpha Dhabi Holding and TA’ZIZ signed a strategic collaboration agreement for approximately USD 10 billion in industrial chemicals investments, supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy and strengthening domestic manufacturing and chemicals value chains. NMDC Infra Signs AED 1.046 Billion EPC Agreement for Fujairah I Desalination Plant:

NMDC Infra signed a AED 1.046 billion EPC agreement with EtihadWE’s development arm and Lantania Aguas for the Fujairah I Independent Water Producer desalination plant, supporting the UAE’s long-term water security and sustainable infrastructure objectives.

NMDC Infra signed a AED 1.046 billion EPC agreement with EtihadWE’s development arm and Lantania Aguas for the Fujairah I Independent Water Producer desalination plant, supporting the UAE’s long-term water security and sustainable infrastructure objectives. NMDC Energy and Borouge Partner to Support the Execution of Critical Energy and Infrastructure Developments :

Through the supply of advanced steel pipe coating solutions, NMDC Energy and Borouge aim to contribute to the advancement of critical energy infrastructure across the UAE.

: Through the supply of advanced steel pipe coating solutions, NMDC Energy and Borouge aim to contribute to the advancement of critical energy infrastructure across the UAE. Ghitha, NRTC and Al Ain Farms Strengthen the UAE’s Food Security Ecosystem:

Ghitha-backed food sector agreements, led by NRTC and Al Ain Farms, focused on expanding local fresh produce, strengthening national supply chains, supporting hospitality and retail distribution, and advancing sustainable food systems across the UAE. The agreements reinforce IHC’s role in building resilient, locally anchored food infrastructure that supports consumers, businesses, and the country’s long-term food security ambitions.

NRTC and Emirates Fast Food Company Partner to Strengthen Sustainable Food Sourcing:

NRTC and Emirates Fast Food Company signed a strategic collaboration agreement to strengthen the supply of high-quality fresh produce across Emirates Fast Food Company operations, supporting sustainable sourcing, supply chain efficiency, and enhanced food quality standards across the UAE.

2PointZero, ISEM and KEZAD Partner to Establish Packaging Manufacturing Facility:

2PointZero Group signed an MoU with ISEM and KEZAD Group to develop a new packaging manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, supporting industrial localisation and expanding the country’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.

2PointZero Group signed an MoU with ISEM and KEZAD Group to develop a new packaging manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, supporting industrial localisation and expanding the country’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. Launch of Reem Bank, the UAE’s Next-Generation Digital Bank:

IHC announced the launch of Reem Bank, a fully digital financial institution designed to deliver seamless, technology-driven banking solutions for individuals, corporates, and fintechs. The launch marks the first time a finance company in the UAE has successfully transformed into a licensed community bank, strengthening the country’s broader financial ecosystem.

IHC announced the launch of Reem Bank, a fully digital financial institution designed to deliver seamless, technology-driven banking solutions for individuals, corporates, and fintechs. The launch marks the first time a finance company in the UAE has successfully transformed into a licensed community bank, strengthening the country’s broader financial ecosystem. Burjeel Unveils Integrated Medical Project to Advance Healthcare Infrastructure:

Burjeel Holdings unveiled a new integrated medical project designed to expand access to advanced healthcare services and strengthen the UAE’s medical infrastructure, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to innovation, patient care, and long-term healthcare capacity building.

Burjeel Holdings unveiled a new integrated medical project designed to expand access to advanced healthcare services and strengthen the UAE’s medical infrastructure, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to innovation, patient care, and long-term healthcare capacity building. The IHC Group companies and affiliates present at MIITE 2026 included Alpha Dhabi Holding, NMDC Group, Aldar, 2PointZero Group, IRH, ePointZero, Elsewedy Electric, EHC, MMG, Omorfia, ISEM, Emirates Mobility, Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), Al Seer Marine, PureHealth, Ghitha, Al Ain Farms Group, NRTC, Zee Stores, Asmak, International Food Industries, Apex Investment, Enercap, Burjeel Holdings, International Securities, Emircom, Sirius International Holding, Esyasoft, Infinia, DDSC, Bayanat Engineering, Reem Bank, Sand Dynamics, First.tech, Shory, Slashdata, Zelo, Trojan Construction Group, Stravica, CyberGate, Peko, ADVOC, Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company, IFZA, Aleria, Marlan Space and OrbitWorks.

About IHC

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 855 billion (USD 233 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating opportunities that are often greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve and making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East

IHC@edelmansmithfield.com