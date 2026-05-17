Under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), Orange Money, Orange Jordan’s e-wallet, sponsored the event organized by CBJ titled “Strengthening the Women’s Key Role in the Financial and Banking Sector”, reaffirming the importance of advancing financial inclusion and strengthening women’s role in the banking and financial sector.

The event was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, who described it as a key milestone in reinforcing and strengthening the key role of women in the financial sector. He emphasized that empowering women is no longer a supportive choice, but a fundamental pillar for enhancing the sector’s efficiency and stability, as well as an extension of women’s active contribution to building the nation and strengthening the national economy. H.E. also commended the efforts of the CBJ’s “Women's Empowerment and Gender Equality Committee” for their successful organization of the event, in addition to praising Orange Money’s sponsorship, which reflects the private sector’s advanced awareness of the importance of investing in empowering women and fostering their economic participation.

During his keynote address at the event, Eng. Philippe Mansour, CEO of Orange Jordan and Chairman of Orange Money, emphasized that empowering women is at the heart of Orange Jordan’s vision for fostering the digital economy. He highlighted Orange Money’s pivotal role in promoting financial inclusion through secure, dependable, and highly effective digital solutions. He also noted that women make up 40% of the wallet’s users. Additionally, with more than 1.7 million wallets registered and holding over 50% market share, Orange Money achieved the highest transaction volume and value via CliQ, reinforcing its leadership in driving a more efficient and inclusive digital economy in Jordan.

During the event, H.E Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas honored the CEO of Orange Money, Eng. Hiba Al Shareef, in recognition of her career achievements and her contributions to the financial and banking sector. She also shared her success story, highlighting the importance of empowering women’s capabilities and enhancing their active participation in the Jordanian economy. She underlined Orange Jordan’s commitment to women’s empowerment, noting that women represent 26% of the total employees, with 23% holding leadership positions. She added that Orange Money continues to promote financial inclusion, meeting the needs of individuals and businesses, and contributing to supporting and developing the Kingdom's digital payments infrastructure.

To learn more, please visit our website: orange.jo/orange-money

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.