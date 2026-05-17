Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, announced the launch of its $30 million Tech Venture Fund alongside its first cohort of co-investment partner funds.

The fund invests in early-stage deep tech startups headquartered in Qatar that deliver measurable social or climate impact, in support of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and Qatar Foundation’s (QF) mission.

The fund’s investment thesis is built for Qatar’s future, sitting at the intersection of deep tech and impact. It backs founders building companies with the potential to generate lasting value for Qatar’s economy and innovation ecosystem.

Rama Chakaki, President, QSTP, said: “The Tech Venture Fund is built on a simple conviction: important companies of the next decade will be deep tech startups with an impact lens, focused on building inclusive, sustainable technologies that serve humanity and the natural world. We’re here to back those founders early and bring the best investors in the world alongside us when we do.”

The fund targets founders building at the frontier of AI, machine learning, robotics, biotechnology, advanced materials, and clean technology, with Qatar serving as a launchpad for regional and global expansion. Sectors of interest include EdTech, HealthTech, CleanTech, AgriTech, PropTech, smart infrastructure, aviation technology, and mobility, among others.

Portfolio companies must be headquartered in Qatar, with a core leadership team and operation based locally. The fund invests in founders developing technologies with strong commercial potential and the ability to address major global and regional challenges.

The fund co-invests alongside leading local, regional, and global venture capital firms, enabling Qatar-based startups to access broader pools of capital, global expertise, and international markets. This is further strengthened by QSTP’s unique positioning within Qatar’s startup, research, innovation, and venture ecosystems.

The first set of co-investment partner funds includes Global Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures, White Star Capital, VentureSouq, and Builders VC. Together, the firms bring deep sector expertise and networks spanning the WANA region, Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional co-investment partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Global Ventures invests in high-growth technology companies across WANA and emerging markets. Golden Gate Ventures is one of Southeast Asia’s most active early-stage investors, with a dedicated early growth WANA fund based in Qatar. White Star Capital is a multi-stage global venture capital firm backing category-defining technology companies across North America, Europe, and Asia. VentureSouq focuses on supporting high-growth technology founders in the WANA region across FinTech and Climate. Builders VC, part of the Qatar Investment Authority’s Fund of Funds program, invests from Qatar in founders using technology to modernize essential industries including healthcare, agriculture, industrials, and real estate.

Learn more about the Tech Venture Fund here: https://qstp.qa/community/tech-venture-fund/

About Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP)

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, is a global hub for deep tech with impact, with a vision to create a future where technology and science positively impact humanity and the natural world. Through our programs, partners, campus, and impact reach, we convene founders, operators, and investors to grow disruptive science and technology companies, and nurture these companies to achieve outlier impact and financial returns. For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization focused on education, research and innovation, and community development that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. Across its ecosystem comprising more than 50 entities, QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond through its work across progressive education, sustainability, artificial intelligence, precision healthcare, and social progress.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. This vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse and interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing global challenges; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar. Through a unique approach to multidisciplinary, global education, Education City represents Qatar Foundation’s large-scale legacy investment focused on building human capacity for the future of Qatar, the region, and the world.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

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For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa