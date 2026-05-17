

Telal Developments Company, announced the completion of more than 120,000 square meters of works across different real estate projects, in addition to designing of more than 1,000 villas and the supervision of the constructions of 200 villas, as part of a business plan that enhances its presence in the real estate development sector throughout Egypt.

Eng. Sayed Saber, Telal Developments Chairman, said that his company's journey began in Borg El Arab in 2015 through its construction and contracting sections, and the company successfully completed 34 residential buildings, comprising a total of 816 fully finished and delivered units, contributing to the development of strong expertise within the real estate market.

He added that the company subsequently expanded into residential and tourism projects, developing 40 villas in the Suez Canal Corridor area and 200 chalets on the North Coast, noting that these projects strengthened clients confidence and solidified "Telal" brand as a company with comprehensive implementation expertise.

He emphasized that the company entered a new phase by establishing a specialized engineering consultancy, which successfully designed over 1,000 villas and supervised the construction of more than 200 villas, relying on a modern engineering vision that aligns with the demands of the real estate market.

He added that 2020 witnessed a strategic shift in the company's activities with its entry into the real estate development sector, through implementing a diverse portfolio of projects, including shopping malls, tourism projects, and a 20,000-square-meter commercial and entertainment promenade, in addition to developing an integrated residential compound and a gas station in strategic locations.

He assured that Telal Developments currently possesses a strong land portfolio in several key cities, including 6th of October, Sheikh Zayed, New Cairo, El Shorouk, El Obour, and Borg El Arab, as part of a plan aimed at expanding into areas with high investment potential.

He noted that the company continues to operate according to a strategy based on shifting from execution to integrated development, thereby achieving genuine added value for the Egyptian real estate market and aligning with urban development plans for the coming years.