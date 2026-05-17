In a landmark move to safeguard the health of millions, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have forged a strategic partnership to launch a comprehensive global campaign titled “Safe Medicines, Safe Hajj Journey.” This initiative represents a unified effort across 57 OIC Member States to prioritize medication safety and public health during the world’s largest annual gathering.

Strategically timed to coincide with the commencement of the Hajj season, this initiative mobilizes a unified health strategy across the Islamic world. By transforming medication awareness into a cohesive, high-impact movement, the SFDA and OIC are establishing a new global benchmark for pilgrim safety and health security.

The CEO of the SFDA, H.E. Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey, emphasized the importance of strengthening awareness and community engagement while ensuring safe, seamless access to medicines and medical devices, particularly during the Hajj season. He also highlighted the value of collaborating with the OIC to enhance cooperation, align visions, and advance capacity building for sustainable impact at both regional and global levels.

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized: “The OIC General Secretariat is proud to partner with the SFDA to deliver this essential mission. By uniting the voices of 57 Member States, we are fostering a spirit of solidarity that ensures the health and safety of the Ummah remains our highest priority during this sacred journey.”

The joint initiative is deployed across multilingual digital platforms and is built upon three essential pillars designed to ensure a successful Hajj journey. The campaign first focuses on medication integrity by educating pilgrims on protecting treatments from environmental factors and maintaining efficacy during travel. Furthermore, it provides a definitive guide for a standardized “Pilgrim Medical Kit.” Finally, the partnership streamlines regulatory hurdles by facilitating the clearance process for controlled medications through the Electronic System for Drug Control, ensuring a transparent and hassle-free arrival for all visitors.

This collaboration represents a major milestone in the implementation of the Riyadh Declaration, strengthening the linkages between National Medicines Regulatory Authorities (NMRAs) across the OIC. By fostering this international synergy, the SFDA and OIC are creating a sustainable framework for health security that will benefit the Hajj season and future cross-border health initiatives.