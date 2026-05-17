Muscat, Oman – Marking a significant milestone in its consumer business journey, MHD-ITICS officially inaugurated the new HONOR Experience Store at Mall of Oman, reinforcing its commitment to delivering immersive and experience-led retail solutions to consumers across the Sultanate. The store was inaugurated by H.E Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Chairperson MHD-ITICS, alongside Mr. Debo Zhang, CEO HONOR-GCC, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations, media representatives, partners, and invited guests.

The launch event marked HONOR’s direct expansion into the retail experience space in Oman while reflecting the growing strategic partnership between MHD-ITICS and HONOR. Through its Consumer Division and Mobile Distribution vertical, MHD-ITICS has played a key role in expanding the reach of leading global technology brands across the Sultanate. With the opening of the HONOR Experience Store, the company takes a strategic step beyond distribution into direct consumer engagement, creating a platform that combines innovation, accessibility, and enhanced customer experiences.

Speaking at the launch, H.E Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, Chairperson MHD-ITICS, stated: “The launch of the HONOR Experience Store represents an important milestone in MHD-ITICS’ evolving consumer business journey and reflects our broader vision of creating more meaningful and direct connections with customers in Oman. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, retail today is no longer only about accessibility to products, but about creating engaging and personalized experiences that allow customers to interact with technology in a more immersive way. Through our partnership with HONOR, we are bringing together innovation, customer-centricity, and global technological excellence to deliver a differentiated retail experience for consumers in the Sultanate. This launch also reinforces our continued commitment to supporting Oman’s growing digital lifestyle ecosystem while strengthening our position within the consumer technology and retail space.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Debo Zhang, CEO HONOR-GCC, said: : “Oman continues to be an important and fast-growing market for HONOR within the GCC region, and the opening of this Experience Store reflects our long-term commitment to deepening our presence and engagement with consumers in the Sultanate. HONOR is dedicated to building a connected, human-centric, and innovation-driven ecosystem that empowers users through advanced technology and seamless multi-device experiences.”

“Our latest portfolio brings together the strength of HONOR’s renowned durability—engineered to withstand real-world conditions—with next-generation AI capabilities designed to make everyday interactions smarter, more intuitive, and more meaningful. From AI-enhanced imaging and performance optimization to intelligent cross-device collaboration, HONOR’s AI innovations are built to help people feel more confident and connected with technology.”

“Through this new Experience Store, Omani consumers will every month find something new and inspiring—from our latest AI-powered features to our expanding AIoT lineup. This destination will allow customers to explore, interact, and experience technology in a more immersive way. We believe this store will redefine how consumers in Oman engage with innovation while reinforcing HONOR’s vision of making advanced technology accessible to everyone.”

The launch further reinforces the growing momentum of Oman’s consumer technology sector while reflecting the shared ambition of MHD-ITICS and HONOR to redefine the retail technology experience for customers across the Sultanate of Oman.