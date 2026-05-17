Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced the launch of Mastercard’s Click to Pay, becoming the first telecommunications provider in Bahrain to introduce this secure and seamless online payment solution. The service is now available on the My stc BH app, empowering customers to pay bills, purchase add-ons, or buy digital gift cards with just one click. This innovative feature underscores stc Bahrain’s commitment to delivering practical and cutting-edge solutions that enhance customer convenience.

Mastercard’s Click to Pay offers a fast, frictionless, and secure online checkout experience by eliminating the need for manual card entry during transactions. Users can store multiple credit or debit cards and select their preferred payment method at checkout, streamlining the process while ensuring cross-platform compatibility for a smooth e-commerce experience. Developed in collaboration with Mastercard, the solution incorporates advanced security measures, such as encryption and tokenization, to protect user data, aligning with global standards for digital payments.

Commenting on the launch, Karim Tabbouche, Chief Consumer Officer at stc Bahrain, said:

"Being the first telecom provider in Bahrain to launch Mastercard’s Click to Pay highlights our dedication to offering customer-first solutions. This service is designed to make payments simpler, faster, and more secure, meeting the growing demand for efficient digital experiences. We remain committed to adopting technologies that provide added value and convenience to our customers."

Saud Swar, country manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and other Levant at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we work with our trusted partners across the ecosystem, such as stc Bahrain, to shape the future of commerce by delivering innovative digital payment options. Click to Pay brings consumers an easy way to pay online with the peace of mind that their payment details are protected from unauthorized transactions and identity theft.”

The introduction of Mastercard’s Click to Pay marks another milestone in stc Bahrain’s journey to deliver services tailored to the needs of today’s digitally connected customers. By embracing this technology, the telecom provider continues to boost convenience and efficiency for its users while reinforcing its position as a leader in digital innovation. This launch reflects stc Bahrain’s unwavering focus on enhancing the digital lifestyles of its customers through forward-thinking partnerships and solutions.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Learn more: www.mastercard.com