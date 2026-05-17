The boutique compound introduces a new benchmark for integrated low-density residential communities.

Acasa Alma offers a diverse range of residential units, delivering high levels of privacy and luxury to meet clients’ evolving needs.

A strategic partnership with Frontline Consulting aims to develop sales strategies and maximize revenue performance.

Cairo, Egypt – Dar Al Alamia Developments has announced the launch of the construction phase of its residential project, Acasa Alma, located in the Sixth Settlement of New Cairo, with total investments of EGP 7 billion. The project reflects the company’s vision of developing distinctive residential communities that elevate quality of life standards and meet the aspirations of clients seeking a fully integrated, balanced, and distinctive lifestyle, further reaffirming the company’s leading market position and reflecting its commitment to driving innovation and long-term value within Egypt’s real estate sector.

Acasa Alma sets a new benchmark in integrated residential development, spanning 16 acres and redefining community living through a boutique compound concept built on low-density living. The development is designed to ensure privacy and tranquility while delivering a differentiated residential experience. It features a variety of townhouses, duplexes, and apartments, with more than 85% of the total area dedicated to landscaped greenery and open spaces. These green areas seamlessly surround and connect all units, creating a cohesive living environment where architecture and landscape are fully integrated.

Beyond its residential offering, the project delivers a comprehensive lifestyle experience supported by a wide range of modern amenities and a dedicated multi-purpose services area designed to enhance everyday convenience and improve quality of living. In line with its strategic objectives, Dar Al Alamia Developments has partnered with Frontline Consulting to oversee sales strategy and revenue optimization efforts, through a disciplined, performance-driven framework aimed at strengthening market presence, expanding reach, and maximizing the project’s long-term value potential.

Commenting on the project, Eng. Ahmed Saleh, CEO of Dar Al Alamia Developments, said: “Acasa Alma reflects the company’s strategic direction toward delivering a modern residential model aligned with evolving market dynamics and the changing needs of clients. The project introduces an integrated living environment centered on open spaces and well-integrated services, ensuring a more stable and comfortable residential experience for residents. It also reflects the company’s commitment to applying the highest standards of quality across all stages of development, with a strong focus on sustainability and efficient urban planning, enhancing the project’s investment value and reinforcing its potential for sustainable long-term returns.”

Eng. Omar Ayman Mesilhy, Vice Chairman of GID Integrated Designs Group and engineering consultant for the project, stated: “The design philosophy of the project is built on achieving a balanced integration between privacy and urban openness through a precise planning vision that optimizes the use of built-up areas and open spaces, creating tangible added value for the development. This approach is driven by innovative and flexible engineering solutions that enhance the efficient use of internal residential spaces while ensuring seamless integration with landscaped green areas, ultimately delivering a fully integrated and sustainable living experience aligned with the highest international standards.”

Eng. Mohamed Diab, CEO of Inversion for Consultancy, Project Management, and Development, commented: “Acasa Alma represents an opportunity to further refine how residential developments are designed and delivered, through an approach based on precise planning and seamless integration across all project elements. At Inversion, we focus on delivering practical, high-impact engineering solutions that improve long-term operational efficiency, while supporting the creation of a well-balanced, integrated urban environment that enhances user comfort and adapts to the evolving needs of the real estate market.”

Mohamed El Masry, CEO& Founder at Frontline Consulting said: “Acasa Alma embodies a development philosophy that places market intelligence and end-user needs at the core of the decision-making process, rather than relying on a conventional construction-led approach. The aim is to deliver a fully integrated residential community defined by strong planning fundamentals, disciplined execution, and long-term value creation. In a continuously evolving market, our focus remains on enhancing investment appeal, strengthening end-user demand, and driving sustainable performance through a structured, data-informed sales strategy closely aligned with the project’s overall development vision.”

Dar Al Alamia Developments’ leadership is reflected in its distinguished project portfolio, which demonstrates high standards of efficiency and strong delivery commitment. Since the launch of Acasa New Cairo in 2021, spanning 5 acres, the company successfully delivered the project in 2023 ahead of schedule, setting a benchmark for privacy and tranquility in residential development. Building on this success, the company launched Acasa Mia in 2023 on a 10-acre site, where construction progress has already exceeded 70%, with expectations of early delivery ahead of the planned timeline.

These achievements reflect the company’s holistic approach to developing smart residential communities that balance strong execution with long-term value creation. They also reinforce Dar Al Alamia Developments’ expansion strategy and its commitment to advancing urban development in line with the state’s sustainable development agenda, further consolidating its position as one of the leading and most trusted developers in Egypt’s real estate market.