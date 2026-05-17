El Gouna — The Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and the German Hotel School El Gouna celebrated the graduation of 64 students from the class of 2025/2026, after they successfully passed examinations accredited by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry with a success rate of 98.5%. This brings the total number of graduates since the school’s establishment to 1,112 qualified professionals in the hospitality sector, many of whom are working in leading hotels and tourism establishments in Egypt and abroad, including around 200 alumni currently working in Germany.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Ms. Magda Hanna, Deputy Governor of the Red Sea Governorate; Dr. Amr Bosila, Head of the Central Administration for Technical Education Development and Director of the Applied Technology Schools Operation and Management Unit at the Ministry of Education and Technical Education; Ms. Laila Hosny, Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development; Mr. Islam Kindsfater, Headmaster of the German Hotel School El Gouna; Ms. Patricia Siebert, Head of Examination at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Leipzig; Mr. Gotthard Dittrich, Chairman of the Board of Rahn Schulen; Maren Diale-Schellschmidt. Chief Executive Officer of the German – Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Egypt (AHK) as well as members of the project implementation teams.

The Sawiris Foundation’s support for the German Hotel School in El Gouna comes as part of its commitment to advancing technical education and vocational training as key tools for preparing young people for the labor market and creating sustainable employment opportunities. Since 2017, the Sawiris Foundation has invested more than EGP 289 million in developing the school as a model for technical education that is directly linked to the needs of the hospitality sector. The school follows a dual education system that combines theoretical learning with practical training in leading hotels across El Gouna and Hurghada, including Orascom Hotels, giving students real workplace experience that qualifies them to work according to international standards.

This model has translated into tangible employment outcomes, with many of the school’s graduates building professional futures in Egypt and abroad. Their success reflects the importance of partnerships between the government, the private sector, and international institutions in transforming education into real employment opportunities.

In a speech delivered on behalf of Dr. Walid El-Barqi, Ms. Magda Hanna, Deputy Governor of the Red Sea, emphasized that the graduates' achievements today serve as practical evidence of the success of the State's vision for developing technical education.

She stressed that the Governorate places "empowerment and training" at the forefront of its sustainable development pillars, stating: "These graduates are not merely technical cadres; they are ambassadors for Egyptian tourism, armed with exceptional practical expertise and the ability to compete within major international institutions."

In her remarks, Ms. Laila Hosny, Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation, said: “What we are celebrating today goes beyond the graduation of a new class. It reflects the success of young people who, through quality education, practical training, and real opportunity, were able to build promising professional futures for themselves. The German Hotel School in El Gouna has proven the value of combining technical education with hands-on experience, reflected in the success of its graduates in Egypt and abroad. We are also very proud of the students from Syria, Eritrea, and Somalia, whose journeys reaffirm the important role education plays in creating opportunity and empowerment. This success is the result of a long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, Rahn Education, Orascom Development, and all partners supporting this model.”

Mr. Islam Kindsfater, Headmaster of the German Hotel School El Gouna, said: “With an outstanding success rate of 98.5% — the second-highest achievement in the history of the German Hotel School El Gouna — the graduating class of 2026 stands as a powerful example of how dedication, high educational standards, and the strong partnership between the Industrie- und Handelskammer Leipzig, the Sawiris Foundation, Rahn Education, and our hotel partners create exceptional opportunities for young talents in the global hospitality industry.”

Ms. Patricia Siebert, Head of Examination at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Leipzig, also stated: “This is an impressive milestone for our graduates, who have earned their degrees through great dedication, discipline, and an open-minded approach to the world. I would like to extend my special thanks to our strong partners—the Sawiris Foundation, Rahn Education, and the German Hotel School El Gouna—who have been supporting this successful project together with the Leipzig Chamber of Industry and Commerce for years and creating real opportunities. Together, we are making a lasting contribution to the development of qualified professionals for a global industry.”

The German Hotel School El Gouna is Egypt’s first internationally accredited private hospitality school and is recognized in Germany. It also grants a technical diploma accredited by Egypt’s Ministry of Education and Technical Education. The school includes integrated educational and training facilities, including modern classrooms, a professional training kitchen, and a restaurant equipped according to international standards. It also applies an inclusive education model that brings together students of different nationalities in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.