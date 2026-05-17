Muscat: Committed to delivering innovative financing solutions that meet the aspirations of its customers, Bank Nizwa, the most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, continues to offer Sharia-compliant housing finance solutions for citizens eligible under the Iskan Program, the national initiative led by Oman Housing Bank. Bank Nizwa is proud to play a role in expediting the processing of subsidized housing finance applications for citizens on the Oman Housing Bank waiting lists, thereby enhancing accessibility to housing finance solutions and improving the experience for qualified clients.

Commenting on the bank’s approach to housing finance, Mr. Mohamed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Bank Nizwa, said: "Islamic housing finance is witnessing growing momentum as customers increasingly turn to Sharia-compliant financial solutions that provide clarity, stability, and sustainable value. This growth reflects a broader shift toward financing models that balance accessibility with financial discipline. Bank Nizwa’s partnership with Oman Housing Bank strengthens strategic initiatives aimed at helping individuals achieve their aspirations of owning a home. The Iskan Program plays a pivotal role in expanding access to housing finance, supporting national development priorities, and enhancing social and economic stability. Bank Nizwa will continue working to accelerate access for eligible citizens to Sharia-compliant housing finance, enabling them to realize their dream of home ownership."

Under the Iskan Program, Bank Nizwa offers a comprehensive suite of financing solutions designed to support customers at various stages of residential property development and ownership. This includes financing for ready properties, units under construction, and building homes on land owned by customers. This diversified financing package provides customers with greater flexibility to advance their home ownership plans through Sharia-compliant solutions tailored to meet their aspirations.

Bank Nizwa further enhances access to financing by offering a comprehensive suite of benefits, including a 50% discount on processing fees, reduced property valuation fees, a waiver of credit card annual fees for the first year, and a preferential profit rate for customers availing personal financing. To further elevate the service experience, the bank has assigned dedicated relationship managers to support Iskan program customers. This approach broadens the pool of eligible customers and facilitates access to financing, while maintaining disciplined and responsible credit assessment standards.

Through its active participation in the Iskan Program, Bank Nizwa contributes to a comprehensive institutional effort aimed at enabling a broader segment of society to own their dream homes and supporting the housing sector in the Sultanate. In doing so, the bank continues to reinforce the role of Islamic banking as a key driver of sustainable growth, economic resilience, and community prosperity across Oman.