The ownership transfer will expedite Sirius International Holding’s commitment as a global climate player to accelerating the transition towards a net-zero economy.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, has announced today the transfer of four of its key ‘green businesses’ to Sirius International Holding, an IHC subsidiary, leveraging disruptive technologies to engineer ‘sustainability solutions’ that combat climate change, and with a dedication to driving digital transformation through investments.

Sirius will harness industrial and technological solutions for de-carbonization, methane capture and reduction, clean energy efficiency, and water recovery and efficiency, as a catalyst to positive change and diminishing environmental impact.

The ownership transfer will include Green Energy Investment Holding RSC LTD, Green Enterprise Investment Holding RSC LTD, Green Vitality LTD and IHC 80% ownership of Rebound Limited. The transaction represents the completion of an expected milestone, as part of International Holding Company plans of growing Sirius International Holding into one of its key subsidiaries, along with the other 8 listed subsidiaries listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Stock Exchange.

Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer of IHC, said: “The transfer of these four entities sharpens our focus on future growth and further enables disciplined asset allocation, aligning with our strategic plan to foster the expansion of Sirius International Holding.”

Sirius’ comprehensive approach encompasses a transformative journey into a digitally interconnected world, empowering Governments, businesses and communities to excel through groundbreaking technological innovations.

About International Holding Company

HC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 864 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region’s largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 444 subsidiaries and over 126,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services. With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities.

About Sirius International Holding

Sirius International Holding, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company) that stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

