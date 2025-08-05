Syed Basar Shueb: “Our H1 2025 results reflect the continued strength of IHC’s diversified model and the disciplined execution of our strategic investment agenda. By delivering outstanding portfolio performance and enhancing operating leverage, we are unlocking value across sectors while deepening our impact across regional and international markets.”

IHC delivers 31.1% Revenue growth in H1 2025, reaching AED 54.7 billion, driven by strong performance across core verticals.

Group Net Profit reached AED 10.8 billion, reflecting enhanced operating leverage and disciplined execution of strategic investments.

Q2 2025 delivered one of IHC’s strongest quarters, with Revenue rising 22.5% YoY to AED 27.5 billion and Net Profit surging 55.3% to AED 6.7 billion.

Real Estate, Marine & Dredging, Hospitality & Leisure, and Financial Services were key contributors to topline growth and margin expansion.

Strategic initiatives included the launch of RIQ and Gridora, the Dirham-Backed stablecoin collaboration with ADQ and FAB, and expanded global engagement at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has reported its financial results for the first half of 2025, achieving Revenue of AED 54.7 billion, a 31.1% increase compared to AED 41.7 billion in H1 2024, and a Profit After Tax of AED 10.8 billion. The second quarter of 2025 delivered one of the Group’s strongest quarterly performances, with Revenue rising 22.5% year-on-year to AED 27.5 billion and Net Profit surging 55.3% to AED 6.7 billion, underscoring IHC’s accelerating growth momentum and strategic execution.

Revenue growth was supported by solid contributions from core operating segments. The Real Estate & Construction segment delivered AED 22.6 billion in revenue, up 47.8% year-on-year, driven by sustained demand for inventory and the launch of new development projects, contributing 41.4% of total revenue. Marine & Dredging reported AED 14.1 billion in Revenue, a 10.8% increase compared to H1 2024, reflecting elevated project activity and international expansion. Hospitality & Leisure achieved AED 4.9 billion in Revenue, marking a 72% increase, supported by broad-based demand across key assets, and recent global investments and acquisitions. Additionally, Financial Services with AED 1.8 billion in revenue (up 21.4% YoY) and Energy with AED 0.4 billion (up 161.3% YoY) are emerging as high-growth contributors, further diversifying IHC’s Revenue base.

Earnings per Share rose to AED 2.49, underscoring IHC’s continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation. Return on Equity stood at 10.8%, further reflecting the Group’s ability to generate value from its capital base. Total Assets reached AED 436.9 billion as of 30 June 2025, up 8.7% from AED 401.8 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “Our H1 2025 results reflect the continued strength of IHC’s diversified model and the disciplined execution of our strategic investment agenda. By delivering outstanding portfolio performance and enhancing operating leverage, we are unlocking value across sectors while deepening our impact across regional and international markets.

As we shape the industries of tomorrow, we continue to connect innovative businesses with long term capital and operational excellence, ensuring that our platform remains built for scalable and sustainable global relevance. IHC remains committed to being a catalyst for economic transformation and delivering enduring value to our shareholders and stakeholders.”

During the first half of 2025, IHC led several strategic initiatives across priority sectors. These included the launch of Gridora, a national infrastructure platform formed with ADQ and Modon; the unveiling of RIQ, a next-generation global reinsurance platform developed in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate; and a collaboration with ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank to pioneer a UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin. IHC also led a delegation of its key subsidiaries at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos to engage with global leaders, forge strategic partnerships, and reinforce its commitment to sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, IHC remains well positioned to capitalize on evolving market opportunities, supported by its dynamic investment strategy, operational resilience, and expanding global footprint. Through disciplined capital deployment and long-term strategic partnerships, the Group continues to create scalable value across key industries, while playing a pivotal role in shaping future economic ecosystems both locally and internationally.

IHC Group Highlights in H1 2025:

Multiply Group’s Entry into European Fashion Retail : Multiply Group secured a 67.91% controlling stake in Tendam, enhancing its presence in the global apparel market.

: Multiply Group secured a 67.91% controlling stake in Tendam, enhancing its presence in the global apparel market. Expansion in Financial Services with Reem Finance Stake : IHC acquired a 69.33% stake in Reem Finance, strengthening IHC’s presence in UAE financial services and broadening access to flexible financing solutions.

: IHC acquired a 69.33% stake in Reem Finance, strengthening IHC’s presence in UAE financial services and broadening access to flexible financing solutions. IHC’s Commitment to Employee Welfare: IHC signed an MoU with Lunate to explore enrolling employees in the Ghaf Benefits plan.

IHC signed an MoU with Lunate to explore enrolling employees in the Ghaf Benefits plan. Active Participation in Davos 2025: IHC led a delegation of its key subsidiaries at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, fostering global dialogue and partnerships.

IHC led a delegation of its key subsidiaries at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, fostering global dialogue and partnerships. SME Financing Platform Acquisition and Rebrand as Zelo : IHC acquired and rebranded eFunder as Zelo, the UAE’s premier invoice financing platform serving the USD 250bn SME credit gap with digital-first access.

: IHC acquired and rebranded eFunder as Zelo, the UAE’s premier invoice financing platform serving the USD 250bn SME credit gap with digital-first access. Launch of AI-Native Reinsurance Platform RIQ : IHC unveiled RIQ in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, an ADGM-based global reinsurance platform backed by over USD 1bn in equity and targeting USD 10bn+ in liabilities.

: IHC unveiled RIQ in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, an ADGM-based global reinsurance platform backed by over USD 1bn in equity and targeting USD 10bn+ in liabilities. IHC, ADQ & Modon Launch Gridora Infrastructure Platform: IHC, ADQ and Modon Holding formed Gridora, a joint venture operating under Modon, to accelerate the delivery of strategic infrastructure projects across the UAE and globally.

IHC, ADQ and Modon Holding formed Gridora, a joint venture operating under Modon, to accelerate the delivery of strategic infrastructure projects across the UAE and globally. IHC, ADQ & FAB Pioneer Dirham-Backed Stablecoin: IHC, ADQ, and First Abu Dhabi Bank announced plans to launch a UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin to enhance digital payments and blockchain innovation.

IHC, ADQ, and First Abu Dhabi Bank announced plans to launch a UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin to enhance digital payments and blockchain innovation. Modon’s Landmark UK Prime Real Estate Investment: Modon Holding entered the London market through a 50% joint venture in the 2 Finsbury Avenue development.

Modon Holding entered the London market through a 50% joint venture in the 2 Finsbury Avenue development. Al Ain Farms’ Growth in Poultry Sector: Al Ain Farms acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm for AED 255m, adding to Arabian Farms.

Al Ain Farms acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm for AED 255m, adding to Arabian Farms. Expansion in Logistics through ALMARKAZ : Aldar acquired integrated logistics assets in ALMARKAZ from Waha Capital for AED 530m, boosting its income-generating portfolio across Abu Dhabi, DIP, Jebel Ali and Dubai South.

: Aldar acquired integrated logistics assets in ALMARKAZ from Waha Capital for AED 530m, boosting its income-generating portfolio across Abu Dhabi, DIP, Jebel Ali and Dubai South. Diversification in Oilfield Services via Emdad: NMDC Group acquired 70% of Emdad, expanding into recurring OPEX-driven services with over AED 600m in 2024 revenue

NMDC Group acquired 70% of Emdad, expanding into recurring OPEX-driven services with over AED 600m in 2024 revenue Renewables and EV Tech Growth with Good Energy : Esyasoft acquired UK-based Good Energy in a AED 453m deal, enhancing its capabilities in renewable energy and electric mobility.

: Esyasoft acquired UK-based Good Energy in a AED 453m deal, enhancing its capabilities in renewable energy and electric mobility. PureHealth’s Strategic European Expansion: PureHealth acquired a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group, Greece’s largest private healthcare provider, in a USD 2.3bn transaction.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.



Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East

IHC@edelmansmithfield.com

+971 50 973 1173