In Egypt, SIG is launching ‘Recycle for Good’, an innovative new recycling initiative to enable direct household and food service industry collection of used aseptic carton packs through tech-based solutions. This initiative involving SIG and Tagaddod is the first of its kind in the Egyptian market.

Consumers can use a mobile app to arrange for their used cartons to be collected from their homes or workplace in exchange for rewards. The project aims to incentivise recycling of used beverage cartons, ensuring high-value resources remain in circulation while benefitting local communities.

SIG is working with Tagaddod on this project. They are leading the collection of the cartons. Tagaddod is the first company in Egypt to enable direct household and food service industry waste collection through tech-based solutions. Its app allows consumers and businesses in the food service industry to arrange collection of their used beverage cartons in exchange for rewards. The initiative uses Tagaddod’s existing logistics network, and household brand Green Pan to collect the cartons.

Abdelghany Eladib, President and General Manager for SIG in the Middle East and Africa said: “Changing behaviour is critical to enable lasting positive change for the environment. ‘Recycle for Good’ aims to stimulate a change in people’s attitudes by demonstrating the value of recycling to individuals and communities. We are proud to partner with Tagaddod on this initiative. As the first initiative of its kind in Egypt, it represents a major milestone for the country in its drive towards enhanced contribution to a circular economy.”

Nour El Assal, CEO and co-founder at Tagaddod added: “We are delighted to be partnering with SIG on the ‘Recycle for Good’ programme, which is another breakthrough for Tagaddod in transforming its vision into actions, using our technology and resources. Tagaddod has the infrastructure, network, and vision to further mobilise and accelerate Egypt’s transition towards a circular economy. With this initiative, we will expand our reach to retract high-grade, high value food-grade cartons and put them back in circulation, while creating reliable additional income for households and waste collectors. It is long term positive impact and value creation at their best.”

Recycling SIG carton packs keeps high-quality renewable materials in circulation for longer. All the materials used to make aseptic carton packs – paperboard, aluminium, and polyethylene – can be recycled as valuable resources that can be used to create new products.

Only around 60% of the waste Egypt generates annually is collected currently, and less than 20% of this is properly disposed of or recycled. With no segregation of waste at household level, there is a huge need for collection initiatives such as this one.

SIG is committed to partnering with others to increase the collection and recycling of used beverage cartons, supporting the shift towards a circular economy. Recycling of packaging is an industrywide issue, and SIG partners on this with many different stakeholders, including industry peers, customers, consumers, and national and local governments. As recycling rates, regulations and infrastructure vary widely in different countries and municipalities, SIG take a tailored approach through local roadmaps in priority countries.

About SIG

SIG is a leading packaging solutions provider for a more sustainable world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 8,400 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2021, SIG produced 48 billion packs and generated €2.7 billion in revenue (incl. Scholle IPN and Evergreen Asia unaudited revenue). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit our SIGnals blog: https://www.sig.biz/signals/en

About Tagaddod

Tagaddod (Arabic for ‘renewal’) is a pioneering renewable Energy and Waste Management Egyptian company, established in 2013 in Cairo, Egypt. Our mission is to leverage data, technology and logistics to support worldwide energy security and waste elimination. Through its platform, Tagaddod empowers individuals and communities to build sustainable impact and income through waste.

On one hand, users are able to dispose of their waste by requesting pickups through the company’s platform, which guarantees them a clean and sustainable disposal, while gaining a small monetary value. On the other hand, waste collectors are able to generate income through their pick up trips, that are planned on our collector app and that guarantees them the highest daily income through automated routing technologies.

On daily basis, Tagaddod‘s platform saves hundreds of tons of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere, creates income for communities and individuals around Egypt, and empowers thousands of women to take part in the global mission to net zero.

PICTURE CAPTION: SIG and Tagaddod Launch ‘recycle for good’ in egypt