Integrated Engineering Group IEGCO is participating in the 25th edition of Grain Tech Egypt by unveiling four machines manufactured locally for the first time, offering the first domestically produced solutions in specialized categories for variable data printing on consumer goods—most notably production and expiration dates. The move aims to deepen local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

Eng. Khaled Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of IEGCO, said the company’s participation this year features four machines produced inside Egypt for the first time, delivering advanced solutions for variable data printing across a wide range of products.

He added that the lineup on display includes HR (High Resolution), Tij1800-Mini Plus, Tij1800-A200 Single & Double Head, and DP2000 Large Characters, noting that these models address diverse needs across the food and consumer goods sectors while meeting the technical standards required in both domestic and international markets.

Export Deals with Five Countries

Ibrahim noted that IEGCO’s participation in the exhibition resulted in export contracts with companies in Libya, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Eng. Hamdy Abdel Fattah, General Manager of IEGCO, said the company’s push to develop and manufacture these machines locally is part of a broader effort to meet domestic market demand and reduce the import bill—estimated at around EGP 2.5 billion annually—which includes machines, inks, and spare parts related to printing production and expiration dates on various goods.

Abdel Fattah added that the company aims to increase exports as a share of total sales, which currently stands at about 10%, with plans to raise this figure to 30% within two years.

He attributed this outlook to IEGCO’s strategy to expand across African markets, which import nearly $3 billion annually in production and expiration date printing machines—creating significant opportunities to scale up Egyptian exports to the continent.

The 25th edition of Grain Tech Egypt was inaugurated by Dr. Sherif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, and ran from January 19 to 21, with broad participation from local and international companies.

The exhibition serves as an international platform to support and localize grain industry technologies, while promoting knowledge exchange across milling, storage, silos, animal feed, bakeries, and packaging.

This year’s event hosts 93 companies, including 35 Egyptian and 58 foreign firms representing around 125 countries, underscoring its regional and international standing as one of the sector’s leading specialized exhibitions.