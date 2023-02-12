Cairo: Idea Group achieved record sales in the ‘Menorca Compound’ project located in the New Administrative Capital In only two months, Idea Group posted highest sales figures in the project owned by Mardev Development thanks to its proven track-record experience and business history.



“Idea Group is specialized in offering full-fledged consulting solutions and administrative services in order to attain goals of companies in alignment with a farsighted futuristic vision. Capitalizing on its long-standing experience, Idea Group introduces the best-in-class administrative and training services alongside a suit of various services in order to support real estate developers,” Ahmed Sami, Chairman of Idea Group, said.



Moreover, Idea Group offers integrated management and feasibility study services for real estate developers to help them implement their business plans, horn skills of sales teams, and provide necessary training programs. This in turn enables team works of companies to accomplish their goals.



In this respect, Idea Group has offered innovative ideas in the ‘Menorca Compound’ project, which is one of the most promising housing projects in the premium district “R8” at the NAC, Sami added. Idea Group has achieved up to a 50% return for clients through promoting a multiple benefit concept by “making use of a return and the unit”.



According to this concept, Sami said the client owns the property and receives up to a 50% return on such real estate investment. This in turn makes the project’s units more attractive for investment compared to other saving schemes. He noted that Idea Group is constantly creating unorthodox ideas in its projects in order to ensure best results for the developer and the client seeking to generate highest return on investment.



For her part, Aya Kamal, Vice Chair of Idea Group, said the group boasts of outstanding business history in implementing various business operations for real estate developers. In this regard, Idea Group managed to achieve high sales for Pyramids Developments in the Paris East and Paris West projects located in the MU23 District at the NAC, she added.



Additionally, Idea Group maximized sales for Egyptian developer Doja in the Aurora project located in the MU23 Area and the ONYX Tower project in the Downtown Area. Idea Group also posted high sales for ERG Developments in the Diamond Tower 1 & 2 project and the Moonreal Tower project, in addition to cooperating with Dahab Developments in the Iconic Trinity Complex (ITC) Mall project.



In the same vein, the Vice Chair of Idea Group said we recorded high sales in the A1 Tower project owned by the SV Developments. Currently, Idea Group is working with Mardev Development in the ‘Menorca Compound’ project.



Idea Group is offering a raft of consulting and administrative services, including property marketing, sales management, HR development, management of real estate firms, upskilling sales teams, and development of the brand identity, Kamal highlighted.



She said that Idea Group has solid administrative structure comprising major departments for organizing and developing any real estate firm. Moreover, Idea Group provides support for all internal departments of companies such as sales and marketing management.



Thanks to its experienced human cadres and accumulated knowledge, Idea Group helps in incorporating firms and shares its expertise with new companies and their employees, the Vice Chair of Idea Group said. She underlined that Idea Group has ambitious plans and innovative thoughts for real estate developers in 2023.



Kamal said Idea Group plans to launch an academy specialized in training and qualifying human cadres to help personnel have state-of-the-art marketing ideas in order to make added value for any company in which they will work. The new academy of Idea Group will leave a notable imprint on the real estate market by depending on valuable hands-on curricula for trainees.

