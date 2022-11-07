London, UK – Monday: ICM.com, the leading online trading, and financial service provider, announced adding Taleem IPO - 2nd largest premium education provider in the UAE available in ICM Securities platform. ICM.com offers subscriptions without the need for a DFM Investor Number (NIN), nor a minimum requirement.

IPOs have been a booming success within the UAE for the past few months. Just one week after Empower opens its subscription to its IPO, 2nd largest premium education provider in the UAE, Taleem announces its intention to float on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Taaleem is one of the largest premium kindergartens to secondary school education providers in the UAE, with a portfolio of 26 schools as of 31st August 2022.

This includes 10 owned and operated premium private schools and 16 government-partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. As of 31st August 2022, Taaleem had a student base of over 27 thousand and a teaching staff of more than 1,700. Taleem reported a total revenue of USD170 million for the most recent financial year (FY22). Through the offering, educational provider seeks to raise a total capital of AED750 million with the intention to use the net proceeds from the offering to expand its premium K-12 schools network.

ICM.com opens the subscription period on 10th November 2022 and is expected to close on 16th November 2022 for Retail Investors and on 17th November 2022 for Qualified Investors. Whereas, notification of allocations falls on the 22nd November 2022, and expected trading date on 29th November 2022.

“ICM.com always seeks to enrich investment opportunities to our existing and potential clients within the region. Following the success of earlier offered IPOs from Empower, Salik, DEWA, and TECOM, we couldn’t miss an opportunity to offer our clients the opportunity to be part of the IPO of the leading educational provider, Taleem.,” commented Shoaib Abedi, Founder, and CEO of ICM.com

Apart from Taleem IPO, ICM Securities offers access to a broad range of stocks from US, European, and MENA region stock exchanges. Arab exchanges include the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, Dubai Financial Market, Nasdaq Dubai, Boursa Kuwait, Muscat, and much more.

