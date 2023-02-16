It offers products and services especially designed for NRIs based in the country

Manama: ICICI Bank today inaugurated its ‘Service Centre’ at Dana mall to provide a bouquet of banking services, except cash deposit and withdrawal, to the retail, private and corporate banking customers in the country. This is the third physical touch point of the Bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the first being the main branch at Manama Centre and second being the ‘Service Centre’ at Juffair.

H.E. Mr. Piyush Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain inaugurated the ICICI Bank ‘Service Centre’ in the presence of Mr. Amit Bansal – Country Head (Bahrain), ICICI Bank and other senior officials of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Bansal – Country Head (Bahrain), ICICI Bank said, “We are happy to launch a ‘Service Centre’ in Dana Mall, which is the third physical touch point of the Bank, in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Dana Mall, being centrally located, has a footfall of large number of people, many of them being Indians. The new centre would offer increased convenience to NRIs residing in the Kingdom of Bahrain and provide them complete solutions for their various banking needs. It is yet another milestone in the Bank’s journey to expand its reach in the country.”

The centre remains open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm from Monday to Friday as well as on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. It will remain closed on Sundays.

It offers an array of products and services, for retail and private banking customers such as savings and current account, fixed deposits, loan against NRI deposits, cheque collection and clearing, global money transfer. It also facilitates home loan for properties in India, as well as opening of 3-in-1 trading account in India. Additionally, it offers corporate clients with current and call account, salary transfer facility among others.

The ‘Service Centre’s’ address is as below:

ICICI Bank Service Centre

Shop no. 39, Ground Floor,

Building no. 702

Road no. 5115, Block 351

Dana Mall, Sanabis,

Kingdom of Bahrain

