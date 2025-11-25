

Dubai, UAE: The International Code Council (ICC) is reinforcing its leadership in the construction and building safety sector through active participation in Big 5 Global 2025.

This engagement reflects ICC’s ongoing commitment to advancing building safety, sustainability, and innovation across the Middle East’s rapidly evolving built environment. Representing the organization is Mohamed Amer, Managing Director of ICC MENA, who will participate as both a panelist and moderator.

ICC’s participation at Big 5 Global 2025 highlights its continued focus on industry collaboration. As the region’s largest and most influential construction event, Big 5 Global serves as a platform for innovation and knowledge exchange, connecting more than 300,000 construction professionals across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Qatar, and South Africa.

At Big 5 Global, ICC will not only exhibit but also play a leading role in the event’s thought-leadership agenda. Amer will moderate the Sustainability Talk panel discussion titled “Balancing Innovation, Safety, Sustainability, and Cost.” The session will bring together leaders from government, industry, and the construction sector to explore how innovation, regulation, and technology can work in harmony to create safer, more sustainable, and cost-effective built environments.

Amer will also moderate the HVACR Talks panel, “Benchmarking Building Safety: The Role of SDOs in Shaping Regional Standards and Global Alignment.” The discussion will focus on how standards development organizations (SDOs) such as ICC contribute to advancing building safety, promoting best practices, and aligning regional regulations with global benchmarks.

Through these high-level engagements, ICC continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving the conversation around performance-based standards, sustainability, and innovation within the global construction ecosystem.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. International Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

