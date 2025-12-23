Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, is successfully driving customer engagement and building momentum for the ongoing 2026 Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) with its first fully digital 'The Ultimate Win' campaign. This pioneering initiative marks ENOC Group's 31st consecutive year as a strategic partner for the annual DSF celebrations. Positioning the Group at the forefront of customer-centric innovation, the campaign rewards 192 customers with a total prize pool exceeding AED 3.5 million in cash, cars, and iPhones.

Ahead of the 2026 DSF, held from December 5, 2025, to January 11, 2026, ENOC Group has already awarded AED 700,000 to 58 winners as part of 'The Ultimate Win' campaign’s pre-DSF activities. This new campaign leverages a seamless and easily accessible digital platform to maximise customer participation, accelerate retail spending, and reward loyalty.

“Our continued journey with the Dubai Shopping Festival as a strategic partner for more than three decades reflects our deep commitment to Dubai’s vibrant retail ecosystem,” said Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group. “The annual DSF embodies the spirit of the Emirate and our fully digital 'The Ultimate Win' campaign aligns with Dubai’s vision for a smart and connected future. This digital leap is transforming the customer experience, making participation effortless, engaging, and more rewarding than ever before.”

'The Ultimate Win' campaign’s pre-DSF activities ran up to December 4, 2025, and rewarded 50 ENOC customers with AED 10,000 in cash daily, eight customers with AED 25,000 weekly, while two winners each drove away a Nissan Kick, and 100 lucky customers received an iPhone as part of the daily promotions. The pre-DSF also included an AED 15 Winner Pack, which contained 6 digital raffle tickets and 20 discount vouchers worth AED +1,000, or an AED 10 winner pack containing three digital raffle tickets plus 20 discount vouchers, worth over AED 1,000.

Under the multi-million-dirham prize pool during DSF 2026, ENOC Group customers can expect to win AED 100,000 in cash prizes daily, AED 50,000 weekly, a Nissan Pathfinder, and iPhones. ENOC Group customers spending a minimum of AED 25 at ZOOM, AED 50 at AutoPro, or on selected Tasjeel services are also eligible to receive a raffle coupon each.

Customers who purchase winner packs can scan the QR code to access the Dream Dubai landing page, marking our first fully digital raffle experience.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

