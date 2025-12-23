Dubai, UAE: Movie nights in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) are getting an upgrade! Residents and visitors can now catch the latest blockbusters at the brand-new ROXY Cinemas in Circle Mall by Dubai Retail, bringing blockbuster screens, gourmet snacks and plush seats right into the heart of the neighborhood.

Building on its reputation for luxury and innovation, from the record-breaking ROXY Xtreme screen at Dubai Hills Mall to bespoke Platinum viewing experiences with in-seat dining, the new cinema will feature 5 state-of-the-art screens, showcasing the latest blockbusters. So, whether it’s an action-packed night with friends or animated adventures with the kids, there’s something for everyone.

Guests can look forward to ultra-comfy recliner seating, state-of-the-art sound and projection, and an upgraded food offering. The Gold experience includes in-seat dining, gourmet menus, and added comforts such as pillows and blankets, while the Bronze experience offers a relaxed, premium big-screen experience for everyday moviegoers.

Circle Mall by Dubai Retail offers plenty of parking and easy access, making it the perfect community hub for JVC residents and nearby neighborhoods.

Tickets are available at theroxycinemas.com or on the ROXY Cinemas app that can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

Follow ROXY Cinemas’ social media channels for the latest updates:

About Roxy Cinemas:

Launched in January 2017, ROXY Cinemas, located at Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej Walk, Box Park, and Circle Mall JVC offers different experiences, to enjoy the latest blockbusters, live sports, and special events within a luxurious setting. ‘Roxy Xtreme’, the biggest screen in the Middle East & North Africa at Dubai Hills Mall, offers 418 fully recline seats with standard & premium seating categories and Director Boxes with 36 luxurious seats, a lounge and extensive food and beverage options. ‘Platinum’ experience at The Beach JBR, Boxpark, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall offers fully reclining seats and a platinum food & beverage menu that can be ordered in the lounge or in the auditorium. Gold experience only at Al Khawaneej and Circle Mall JVC, offers fully reclining leather seats and in-seat food & beverage service menu. Silver experience at The Beach JBR, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall offers standard seats and various food and beverage options at the cinema’s counters. Roxy Cinemas feature various promotional offers including the monthly ‘Ladies Night’ and ‘Boys Night’, the weekly ‘Date Nights’, ‘Saturday Brunch’, ‘Sunday Roast’ and the ‘After School Club’ at the different movie theatres. Roxy Cinemas is part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. For more information, please visit www.theroxycinemas.com .