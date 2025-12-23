Dubai, UAE: ASICS is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement for the 5th Asian Para Games (2026 Aichi-Nagoya). Through the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games & Asian Para Games Organizing Committee, ASICS will provide 10 product items, including jackets, pants, and bibs, for the use of staff and volunteers at the Games. ASICS will also undertake various initiatives to build excitement for the event and support its success. ASICS is dedicated to promoting a society where athletes from diverse backgrounds and characteristics can participate in sports. It serves as an official partner of the Japanese Para Sports Association, the Japanese Paralympic Committee, and the Japan Para Athletics Federation.Furthermore, at the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025, held in November 2025, ASICS served as a Total Support Member, conducting various activities to energize and ensure the event’s success. It also provided official sportswear, featuring the same design as that of the Japan Association of Athletics Federations and the Japan Para Athletics Association, as the Official Top Partner of the Japan Deaf Athletics Association. ASICS was founded with the desire to contribute to society by helping people develop healthy minds and bodies through sports. This desire has been passed down through our founding philosophy “Anima Sana In Corpore Sano”(A Sound Mind In A Sound Body), and it continues to be the foundation of all our business activities. ASICS will continue to provide products, services, and environments that contribute to improving the physical and mental health of all people around the world, thereby contributing to the realization of a healthy, sustainable, and symbiotic society.



Comment from ASICS Corporation Chairman and CEO Yasuhito Hirota We are delighted to have signed a partnership agreement for the 5th Asian Para Games (2026 Aichi-Nagoya) and to support the first-ever Asian Para Games held in Japan. The Games showcase the value of Para sports, rich in diversity, creativity, and innovation, and the limitless potential embodied by para-athletes. Leveraging the expertise gained in 2025 from supporting the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 and the 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025, ASICS will help create the Games which inspire courage and hope for all.

Items Provided (10 products)

Jacket／T-shirt／Polo shirt／Pants／Shorts／Bibs／Cap／Waistpouch／Backpack／Shoes

About Asics

ASICS is a global performance brand grounded in the Japanese philosophy of Anima Sana In Corpore Sano – a Sound Mind in a Sound Body. Since its founding in 1949, this belief has shaped ASICS’ mission to help people live balanced, healthy lives through movement. In the Middle East, ASICS is committed to supporting individuals at every stage of their fitness journey, from first-time runners to seasoned athletes, with a focus on mental wellbeing as much as physical performance.

Proud of its Japanese heritage and driven by innovation, ASICS delivers high-performance footwear and apparel across running, tennis, padel, and lifestyle. The brand champions personal bests over records, empowering communities to move mindfully and with intention. Through purposeful design, community partnerships, and inclusive campaigns, ASICS continues to lead as a premium performance brand that values comfort, longevity, and holistic wellbeing.

