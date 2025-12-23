Riyadh: Aljazira Bank announced the launch of its new brand identity under the slogan “Wealth Grows Here,” marking a natural evolution in a growth journey spanning more than five decades. Over the years, successive phases of transformation have shaped the Bank into what it is today, with the new identity serving as the culmination of a strategic chapter that strengthened the bank’s role within the Saudi banking sector.

As part of this milestone, the new brand launch also extended to Aljazira Capital, the Bank’s investment arm, reflecting a unified vision and strategic alignment across the Group. The updated identity of Aljazira Capital underscored its evolution as a specialized investment and wealth management institution, focused on delivering carefully structured investment solutions and strengthening its role as a trusted partner in building and growing long-term investment portfolios, fully aligned with the Bank’s broader direction.

The announcement also included the launch of the new identity for Fawri, aligning it with the Bank’s updated brand and reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable and seamless financial transfers within an advanced and integrated financial ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Naif bin Abdulkareem Al-Abdulkareem, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Aljazira Bank, said:

“The new brand identity goes beyond a visual change; it is a true reflection of what the Bank has become today. Since the strategic refresh in 2023, we have restructured how we operate, aligned our business lines around a shared objective, and strengthened execution. The progress we see today, in service quality and speed of delivery—confirms that we are moving in the right direction.”

The new identity reflects the outcomes of the Bank’s 2023 strategic transformation, a pivotal milestone in its journey. This phase focused on developing an integrated banking ecosystem with a stronger emphasis on individual wealth management, supported by a more agile and efficient operating model led by digital channels. It balanced sustainable growth with strengthening the corporate portfolio, accelerating investment in digital infrastructure and human capital, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Since its establishment, Aljazira Bank has progressed through successive stages of growth, evolving from a traditional bank into a more innovative and specialized financial institution. Today, it places wealth management at the core of its proposition, offering a banking experience built on long-term relationships and a deep understanding of clients’ financial aspirations. In parallel, the Bank has continued to reinforce its role as a trusted partner to the business sector, serving large corporates as well as small and medium-sized enterprises through solutions that support growth, sustainability, and the Kingdom’s broader economic development goals.

At the heart of this direction stands the Bank’s new slogan, “Wealth Grows Here,” which captures its role as a key partner in building and preserving wealth for individuals and businesses alike, creating sustainable value beyond the delivery of traditional banking services.

About Aljazira Bank

Aljazira Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, committed to enhancing the financial wellbeing of individuals, businesses, and institutions through specialized and integrated wealth management solutions. The Bank’s approach is built on deep client understanding and long-term relationships.

The Bank continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the corporate sector and a key supporter of small and medium-sized enterprises, while leading digital transformation through advanced platforms such as Aljazira Online and its mobile applications—offering customers a seamless and secure banking experience anytime, anywhere.