Stuart Harrison, CEO at Emrill, is available for interview upon request

Emrill, one of the UAE’s most established total facilities management providers with more than two decades of operations, has highlighted key achievements from the past five years, reflecting sustained progress across employee welfare, safety, operational excellence, technology, sustainability and client partnerships.

Emrill continued to strengthen its people-first culture in 2025, achieving an Employee Net Promoter Score of +44, with scores above +30 considered strong, reflecting positive employee sentiment and a supportive workplace environment.

The organisation also recorded its highest-ever engagement at the annual Emrill Carnival, with more than 18,500 participants in 2025. The company recognised long-serving team members, including 18 employees who have been with Emrill for more than 20 years. It also continued to expand its employee assistance programme, A Better You, which has supported over 2,500 employees and family members with mental health and wellbeing resources.

Emrill’s Centre of Excellence, which delivers 43 CPD-accredited programmes, continued to drive capability development at scale. Since its launch, the centre has delivered more than 1.7 million learning hours and maintained a 98 per cent pass rate across its technical and service-focused courses.

Safety remained central to Emrill’s operations, achieving 42 million safe manhours and continuing to embed proactive safety behaviours across its workforce through its award-winning Sentinels of Safety programme.

Emrill advanced its digital transformation through Techsphere, its integrated FM ecosystem, completing more than two million maintenance tasks and enhancing real-time service optimisation. Additional developments included the launch of the Command Centre, increased adoption of artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, hybrid cloud systems and the Techsphere Security Patrol App, which supported over 2,400 patrols and strengthened incident reporting across sites. Operational innovation expanded through autonomous cleaning technologies and new service verticals, including the relaunch of Emrill Energy.

During this period, Emrill secured several landmark contracts, including One Za’abeel, The Royal Stables and major education and hospitality projects, while reinforcing long-term partnerships with clients such as ARADA. The company also achieved 30 per cent revenue growth over the five-year period, driven by sustained profitability and strong operational performance.

Sustainability remained embedded across operations. In 2024 alone, energy-saving initiatives reduced electricity consumption by more than 1.3 million kWh and conserved 292,500 gallons across key sites. Emrill Energy also delivered guaranteed energy savings for major clients and advanced its collaboration with Dubai Land Department’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency. Emrill was also awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, recognising the company’s focus on sustainability and strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Commenting on the company’s progress, Emrill’s CEO, Stuart Harrison, said: “Emrill’s achievements over the past five years reflect the dedication of our teams and the strength of our partnerships. By investing in our people, expanding our digital capabilities and driving sustainability, we continue to raise service standards and deliver long-term value for our clients.”

Emrill will continue to advance in its workforce, technology and sustainability initiatives as it enhances its delivery of integrated, technology-enabled and people-led facilities management across the UAE.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: +971557901296 kimberley@ih-c.com

Notes to the editor:

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps transform built environments to enrich, shape environments, and create great places to live, work, and visit while achieving their commercial goals by providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission is to empower excellence, pioneer sustainability, and innovate facilities and environments for a better tomorrow by providing quality services, ensuring safety, and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a fifth year in 2025 and launching 43 CPD-certified courses.

Emrill was awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com