Mercans, a global leader in payroll technology, workforce management, and HR SaaS solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Workforce Management (WFM) and Leave Management Engine. The platform is designed to help enterprises across the Middle East and other global markets transform raw time and attendance data into fully evaluated, payroll-ready workforce transactions in real time.

As organizations across the Middle East accelerate digital transformation and expand cross-border operations, managing workforce compliance across diverse labor laws, wage protection requirements, and leave regulations has become a critical financial and operational priority. Mercans’ new AI-powered engine addresses this challenge by enabling enterprises to evaluate workforce time and leave data against country-specific legislation and company policies with complete accuracy and auditability.

With operational hubs in Dubai and Riyadh, Mercans continues to strengthen its regional presence while delivering globally consistent, compliance-first workforce solutions to enterprises operating in the Middle East.

Addressing a Growing Regional Workforce and Compliance Challenge

Across the Middle East, traditional time and attendance systems typically capture unevaluated data such as clock-ins, clock-outs, absences, and leave requests. However, these systems often lack the intelligence required to interpret that data in accordance with local labor laws, sector regulations, and internal policies.

This results in manual payroll adjustments, fragmented compliance processes, increased financial risk, and limited scalability, particularly for multinational and fast-growing regional organizations.

Mercans’ Workforce and Leave Management Engine fundamentally changes this approach.

The platform ingests unevaluated workforce data and applies thousands of jurisdiction-specific and client-defined rules. These include labor regulations, collective bargaining agreements, company policies, and exception logic. The result is fully evaluated time and attendance transactions that can be directly consumed by payroll, finance, and compliance systems.

Key Capabilities Supporting Middle East Enterprises

Universal Rule Intelligence

Supports any country, labor regulation, and client policy, including Middle East labor frameworks

Covers working hours, overtime, night work, public holidays, rest periods, on-call rules, breaks, shift premiums, and leave accruals

AI-Driven Time Evaluation

Automatically converts raw time stamps into legally and contractually evaluated workforce transactions

Classifies time into regular hours, overtime tiers, premiums, and statutory or contractual exceptions

Unified Workforce and Leave Logic

Integrates time, attendance, leave, and absences into a single evaluative framework

Supports statutory leave, contractual leave, special leave, and country-specific accrual and entitlement models common across the Middle East

Payroll-Ready and Finance-Aligned Output

Produces auditable, payroll-ready transactions that feed directly into payroll, ERP, and financial systems

Reduces manual payroll interventions and reconciliation efforts

Compliance and Auditability by Design

Each transaction includes a complete rule trace and compliance logic trail

Supports statutory audits, internal controls, and enterprise governance requirements

Designed for Enterprises Operating Across the Middle East and Beyond

The Mercans Workforce and Leave Management Engine is purpose-built for organizations with complex workforce and compliance needs, including:

Multinational enterprises operating in the Middle East

Regional organizations expanding across GCC and international markets

Highly regulated industries such as finance, energy, healthcare, and construction

Employers seeking AI-driven, compliance-first payroll and workforce operations

By separating time data capture from rule evaluation, Mercans allows organizations to continue using any front-end time capture solution while relying on Mercans as the single source of truth for evaluated, compliant workforce data.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global provider of payroll, workforce management, and HR technology solutions, serving multinational enterprises across more than 100 countries. With a strong and growing presence in the Middle East through offices in Dubai and Riyadh, Mercans combines deep regulatory expertise with advanced AI-driven platforms to deliver compliant, scalable, and future-ready workforce solutions.

For more information, visit www.mercans.com.