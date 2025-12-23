United Arab Emirates – e& UAE’s EMIX network, one of the region’s leading IP transit platforms, has deployed 400G links across its UAE core to meet sustained traffic growth of over 20% annually.

The upgrade enhances capacity, reduces end-to-end latency, and will be extended to EMIX’s international points of presence (PoPs), improving performance and economics for carriers, ISPs, and mobile operators across MENA.

Delivered in collaboration with Cisco, the multi-year programme also introduces AI/ML-driven network automation, enabling intent-based, closed-loop operations that speed up provisioning, reduce human error, and strengthen service reliability as demand scales.

Khalid Al Khaja, Vice President, Business & IP Core at e& UAE, said: “Moving EMIX to 400G is about giving our wholesale and operator customers more headroom, lower latency, and better unit economics as traffic patterns become more AI-driven. We selected Cisco for its leadership across silicon, software, and automation, and we’re aligning our roadmap to bring these benefits to our international PoPs next.”

The Cisco ASR9000 Aggregation Services Routers that handle e&’s core routing are built with modularity and futureproofing in mind, enabling a relatively simple upgrade path through the adoption of 400G-enabled Ethernet line cards.

“As the Middle East accelerates its adoption of AI and digital solutions, robust, scalable, and resilient network infrastructures are more critical than ever,” added Zayan Sadek, Managing Director, Service Providers MEA, Cisco. “EMIX’s transition to 400G is a testament to their commitment to delivering world-class connectivity and performance. At Cisco, we are honored to collaborate with e& UAE, bringing together our expertise in silicon, software, and automation to enable a new era of intelligent, high-capacity networks.”

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae