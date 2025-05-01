IBM brings generative AI to app for the first time via all-new features such as race recaps, historic stats, post-race insights, interactive polls, fan messages, and iconic race highlights

Global Tifosi can now experience the Scuderia Ferrari mobile app for the first time in Italian

IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP will continue releasing new app features throughout 2025 to provide fans with non-stop Scuderia Ferrari HP access and engagement

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Scuderia Ferrari HP today introduced a newly reimagined mobile app experience designed to bring the passionate global fanbase of nearly 400 million Tifosi closer than ever to cars, drivers and races they love.

Now available in English and – for the first time – Italian, the app includes an all-new Race Centre and Racing Insights built with IBM watsonx delivering a more immersive experience. These AI-powered features aim to bring fans even closer to all the Scuderia Ferrari HP action from race weekend and include:

AI-generated race summaries : Post-race recaps of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team’s performance that are available within hours of a race’s conclusion. Using LLMs on watsonx, the team’s complex race data is transformed into compelling narratives that include reflections from the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and team principal.

: Post-race recaps of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team’s performance that are available within hours of a race’s conclusion. Using LLMs on watsonx, the team’s complex race data is transformed into compelling narratives that include reflections from the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers and team principal. Post-race insights and data visualizations : Dynamic visuals, created from technologies on watsonx, that allow fans to interact with and see post-race driver and car data including telemetry, weather, track conditions, session results, car and tire strategies.

: Dynamic visuals, created from technologies on watsonx, that allow fans to interact with and see post-race driver and car data including telemetry, weather, track conditions, session results, car and tire strategies. Historical driver and team insights: Analysis that provides fans with comparisons of key 2025 race moments to past Scuderia Ferrari HP race milestones including car, driver and track moments. These insights are generated by LLMs on watsonx, including IBM Granite, and are embedded within the AI-generated race summaries and other Scuderia Ferrari HP content.

Alongside Race Center, IBM and Scuderia Ferrari have launched new app features designed to deliver fans personalized and interactive fan experiences year-round — 24/7, 365 days a year. These include:

Fan messages : Allows fans to send messages directly to the Scuderia Ferrari HP team for the chance to be featured in key team communications including social media posts, team blogs, and more.

: Allows fans to send messages directly to the Scuderia Ferrari HP team for the chance to be featured in key team communications including social media posts, team blogs, and more. Interactive fan polls : Daily polls that offer fan voting on a range of Scuderia Ferrari HP topics including qualifying, race performances, and historical and favorite team moments.

: Daily polls that offer fan voting on a range of Scuderia Ferrari HP topics including qualifying, race performances, and historical and favorite team moments. Iconic races: Race summaries highlighting to fans some of Ferrari's most famous wins throughout the decades.

IBM and Scuderia Ferrari will continue rolling out new app features throughout 2025 to make the racing season even more exciting. By combining data and AI technologies with the team’s vast amounts of current and historical data, IBM and Scuderia Ferrari are working to reimagine the digital fan experience in ways that deepen the connection between Tifosi, F1 fans, and the world’s most renowned F1 racing team.

“IBM and Ferrari are bound by a shared commitment to progress, innovation and excellence,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. “With AI, we’re creating a new blueprint for digital fan engagement that brings fans even closer to Scuderia Ferrari whether it’s race weekend or not. The app is built with the same data and analytics technologies used by IBM clients across industries to achieve enhanced customer experiences, help their employees reach new levels of productivity and make more informed, data-driven business decisions.”

“This app is about bringing all our fans closer to the heart of the racing world of Ferrari,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer. “With IBM’s cutting-edge AI technology and our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we are creating a digital experience worthy of the Ferrari name. The project has just been launched and will become more and more comprehensive in the next few months, maximising the potential of the tools that IBM is putting at our disposal. I can’t wait to see the fans interacting with this new app, entering a new dimension of the Ferrari experience.”

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.