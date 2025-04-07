Geneva – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released its Contactless Travel Directory to help quickly scale and increase adoption of contactless travel solutions.

The Directory will power a matchmaking service to help airlines identify and offer contactless travel at specific airports, including with their partner airlines.

Contactless travel uses interoperable biometric solutions to enable travelers to move through the travel process without relying on paper documentation such as passports or boarding passes. Parts of the travel process that could be made more efficient with contactless travel include bag drop, lounge access, security access, security screening and boarding.

Key features of the Contactless Travel Directory include:

A single reference point for airlines to determine the availability of biometric travel touchpoints across their network.

for airlines to determine the availability of biometric travel touchpoints across their network. Traveler eligibility information by location, so airlines know which travelers (nationality, passport compatibility, and age) will be eligible for contactless services using biometric identification.

by location, so airlines know which travelers (nationality, passport compatibility, and age) will be eligible for contactless services using biometric identification. Technical protocols airlines need to connect with other airline or airport biometric touchpoints.

“The release of the Contactless Travel Directory will make it easier for airlines to expand biometric service opportunities for their customers. As travelers expect ever greater efficiency, biometric recognition technology is taking on a growing role in facilitating travel. This Directory, along with IATA’s One ID initiative, aims to accelerate that transition with critical data and global standards,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security.

Digital services provider Airware, together with identity management providers IDEMIA and iPassport, will be the first to demonstrate the use of the Directory. At this year’s Passenger Terminal Expo, taking place in Madrid this week, delegates will be able to enrol during check in for fictitious flights between the UK and Spain using the WorldJet Airline App, then pass through the biometric touchpoints at both Airware’s and IDEMIA’s booths, as one would in a real airport.

