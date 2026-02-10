Dubai: e& Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS), the international wholesale arm of the global technology group e&, has achieved a major regional milestone by successfully delivering the Middle East’s first 1.25 Gbps satellite connectivity during a live proof-of-concept at its Jebel Ali Teleport.

Achieving an average latency of 140 ms, this breakthrough reinforces e&’s leadership in next-generation satellite connectivity and demonstrates its commitment to providing high-performance and resilient communication solutions across the region. This accomplishment is especially significant for international customers such as cruise operators, aviation companies and multinational corporations that rely on high-speed, robust connectivity for mission-critical operations in remote and mobile environments.

Conducted in collaboration with technology partner SES, the demonstration used SES’s O3b mPOWER Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation, which features narrow beams of approximately 250 km in diameter and delivers round-trip of latency under 150 ms. The solution supports a diverse range of strategic applications, including enterprise connectivity, government services, cloud-based solutions, and 5G backhauling.

The capability is fully integrated with e&’s cloud and data centre infrastructure, enabling seamless access to global cloud platforms and consolidated digital services. International customers can benefit from end-to-end connectivity that ensures optimal performance for real-time data exchange, onboard entertainment systems, remote monitoring and secure communications. The advancement also enables e& to extend reliable, high-speed connectivity to remote, offshore and underserved locations.

Omar Hasan Humidan Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President, Product and Business Development, e& said: “The demand for connectivity has evolved far beyond traditional communication needs. Customers today require the highest speeds to support bandwidth-intensive applications across land, sea and air. This successful demonstration marks a major leap forward in our commitment to delivering transformative connectivity solutions across the wider region.

“By integrating SES’s O3b mPOWER capabilities into our satellite and digital infrastructure ecosystem, we can provide customers with exceptional levels of performance, reliability and scalability. Our enhanced offering is designed to meet the unique requirements of international maritime, aviation and enterprise customers, delivering high-speed, low-latency satellite connectivity seamlessly linked with our cloud and data centre services.”

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President, Access Network Development and Technology, e& UAE said: “e& UAE is committed to driving innovation and establishing new benchmarks for connectivity in the region. The successful demonstration of SES’s O3b mPOWER constellation at our teleport underscores our focus on deploying advanced satellite technologies to deliver scalable, high-throughput and low-latency solutions.

The next-generation satellite infrastructure enables e& UAE to provide robust and future-ready connectivity, accelerating the UAE’s digital economy and expanding access to underserved areas. This achievement supports the evolving needs of governments, enterprises and cloud service providers, enabling seamless digital transformation and extending world-class connectivity to remote and hard-to-reach locations.”

“Customers today expect connectivity that performs consistently, no matter where they operate or how demanding their applications are. This demonstration is a powerful example of how O3b mPOWER is built to meet those expectations,” said Jean-Philippe Gillet, President Fixed and Maritime Vertical, SES. “With O3b mPOWER, organisations can count on consistent performance even in the most remote environments. We’re proud to work with e& to bring these capabilities to customers who depend on reliable, always‑on connectivity to run their operations.”

This announcement follows SES’s successful launch of its ninth and tenth O3b mPOWER satellites last year. Operating in Medium Earth Orbit approximately 8,000 km above the Earth, the O3b mPOWER system delivers fiber-like performance with predictable low latency and highly scalable bandwidth, making it ideally suited for business-critical applications, cloud services and future 5G backhaul deployments.

With this enhanced capability, e& is positioned to support international customers with a comprehensive connectivity solution that combines satellite, cloud and data centre services, ensuring maximum efficiency, resilience and performance.

