Dubai, UAE - Binghatti Holding Ltd (“Binghatti Holding”), one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate developers, has successfully priced a long five-year USD 500 million benchmark Sukuk under its USD 1.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, in a transaction that was greater than 4.4 times oversubscribed.

The Sukuk was priced with a profit rate of 8.375%, equivalent to a spread of 461 basis points over the prevailing five-year US Treasury yield. The transaction attracted strong regional and international demand, with the orderbook peaking at approximately USD 2.46 billion. International investors accounted for 51% of the orderbook, highlighting Binghatti’s growing global investor following and broadening funding base.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, supporting Binghatti Holding’s continued growth strategy and expanding development pipeline.

This issuance, with a 5‑year and 6‑month maturity, marks the longest-tenor Sukuk ever issued by a UAE private‑sector real estate developer and represents the first time such a long‑dated five‑year benchmark has been successfully placed in the market. The record oversubscription levels validate the strategic decision to extend tenor and further demonstrate strong investor confidence in Binghatti’s credit fundamentals, operating performance, and capital-markets discipline.

Binghatti Holding has now established an extensive and well-defined Sukuk yield curve extending to 2031 with four major benchmark Sukuk currently outstanding, spanning maturities out to 2031. Investor demand for the credit has remained consistently robust, with each of the company’s last three Sukuk issuances attracting close to five times oversubscription.

Further reinforcing Binghatti’s capital-markets track record, the company’s five-year Sukuk issued last year, maturing in 2030, was awarded GlobalCapital’s prestigious CEEMEA Corporate Deal of the Year, recognising the scale, quality and execution strength of the transaction.

Binghatti Holding is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch Ratings.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, J.P. Morgan and Mashreq acted as Joint Global Coordinators. Ajman Bank, Arab African International Bank, Arab Banking Corporation, Arqaam Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah and Warba Bank acted as Joint Bookrunners.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Executive Chairman of Binghatti Holding said:

“The significant oversubscription of our benchmark long five-year Sukuk is a powerful endorsement of Binghatti’s credit strength, operating performance and long-term strategy. The breadth, depth and quality of demand from both regional and international investors underscore strong confidence in our resilient business model, disciplined approach to growth and proven ability to execute at scale across Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.”

Ahmed BinGhatti, Vice Chairman of Binghatti Holding, commented: “The strong investor reception for this benchmark five-year Sukuk highlights the success of our disciplined capital markets strategy. By extending our maturity profile and further diversifying our investor base, the transaction strengthens our financial flexibility and supports the efficient funding of our expanding development pipeline.”

Shehzad Janab, Chief Financial Officer of Binghatti Holding, added:

“This benchmark issuance represents a deliberate step in the continued build-out of Binghatti’s Sukuk yield curve. With benchmark maturities now extending out to through 2027, 2029, 2030 and 2031, we have materially strengthened our maturity ladder, reduced refinancing risk and enhanced balance-sheet flexibility. The ability to extend tenor at scale, supported by strong international demand, reflects disciplined capital-structure management and positions us to efficiently fund our expanding development portfolio.”

Binghatti’s full year 2025 net profit increased 96% year-on-year to AED 3.58 billion, reflecting robust operating leverage, efficient execution and the continued strong demand for Dubai real estate. The company’s revenue nearly doubled year-on-year to AED 12.43 billion, compared with AED 6.34 billion in 2024, driven by strong sales momentum, accelerated project handovers and the continued success of Binghatti’s optimally diversified portfolio across mainstream, premium mainstream, luxury and ultra-luxury offerings.

The company’s portfolio exceeds 90 projects valued at nearly AED 100 billion. Binghatti has delivered more than 50 projects to date and maintains a robust pipeline of approximately 30 million square footage of sellable area.

The development portfolio currently includes more than 40,000 units in prime Dubai locations, including Downtown, Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Meydan, as well as flagship branded residences developed in collaboration with luxury partners Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. In December, the company unveiled Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city, further elevating Dubai’s position as a global destination for design-led, lifestyle-driven communities.

For more information, please contact:

Mahmoud Kassem

Brunswick

mkassem@brunswickgroup.com

+971 56 177 0899

