Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stockholm-based visual effects and cinematic production studio NMBRS to support the growth of advanced creative and technical capabilities within Saudi Arabia’s games and esports ecosystem.

The MoU outlines a framework for collaboration focused on enabling NMBRS to provide its specialized services out of Saudi Arabia while supporting talent development and knowledge transfer for local professionals and creators. Under the MoU, signed during the D.I.C.E. video games summit in Las Vegas, Savvy will be supporting NMBRS in establishing a local operational presence in Riyadh.

Specializing in games and esports, NMBRS produces high-end game trailers, cinematics, visual narratives, and real-time 3D content for internationally renowned companies. With extensive experience of working on major titles including Battlefield, Valorant, Dune, and Call of Duty, and partnering with global esports events such as the Esports World Cup and League of Legends Worlds, NMBRS brings world-class expertise in bringing stories to life through high-impact visuals and cinematic experiences.

“Saudi Arabia and the MENA region represent a rapidly growing frontier for games and esports, and we look forward to working with Savvy Games Group to better connect with the market and audiences there for future projects, partnerships, and talent development,” said Victor Hedström, Founder at NMBRS.

“NMBRS brings a high level of creative capability, and their expansion into Saudi Arabia reflects the continued momentum of the market. As we establish operations together in the Kingdom, we are strengthening the ecosystem and opening new opportunities for emerging talent,” said Dr. Nika Nour, SVP and Head of International Business Development at Savvy Games Group.

Planned areas of collaboration also include exploring original IP concepts that reflect elements of Saudi culture while involving local talent in the creative development process. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, this collaboration supports building a robust games and esports ecosystem by enhancing creative capability and creating opportunities for talent development.

About Savvy Games Group

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures. By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem.

https://savvygames.com/

About NMBRS

NMBRS is a Stockholm-based VFX and cinematic production studio specializing in high-end trailers, cinematics, and real-time 3D content for the global games and esports industry. The studio works with leading publishers, developers, and event organizers to deliver visually ambitious storytelling across game launches, live events, and original content. NMBRS combines creative direction, cutting-edge technical execution, and deep games industry expertise to produce cinematic experiences that connect with audiences worldwide.

https://nmbrs.studio/