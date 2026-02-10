Manama, Bahrain –The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 2-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 114%.

Subscriptions worth BD 113.557 million were received for the BD 100 million issue, which carries a maturity of 2 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 12th February 2026 and matures on 12th February 2028, is 5.625%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.44 (ISIN BH0001493491).