Riyadh, KSA - HyperPay, a leading payment gateway provider in the MENA region, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with barq, an innovative start-up in Saudi Arabia’s financial services sector. The strategic partnership aligns with HyperPay’s efforts to enhance the quality of services for clients, further ensure their satisfaction, and meet their needs by offering advanced financial services.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, and Abduelah bin Khathlan, ‏Acquiring Director at barq, signed the MoU during LEAP 2025, which was held recently at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh, for the fourth consecutive year. Over 1800 prominent global and local companies from the financial and technology sectors participated in the event.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, stated: “Our partnership with barq is a testament to our strategic and shared vision of innovating and delivering exceptional financial services across the Kingdom. This initiative allows us to provide innovative and up-to-date financial services, further driving digital transformation and addressing evolving market demands. It also plays a crucial role in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to promote sustainable development and strengthen the national economy and diversity.”

Abduelah bin Khathlan, ‏Acquiring Director at barq, said: “It is an honour to sign this MoU with HyperPay. It has the potential to leverage both companies’ strengths and create diverse and smart experiences for users of the barq digital wallet and electronic payment application. It reflects our ambitious vision and commitment to foster innovation and renewal, further ensuring customer satisfaction and trust in our financial services.”

This MoU reflects HyperPay’s commitment to forge strong partnerships that enhance the development of the company’s financial services. These partnerships aim to provide reliable, fast, and innovative financial solutions that meet customer and market expectations, especially as the financial technology and digital payments sectors in the Kingdom continue to evolve rapidly.

