Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hulexo, the Abu Dhabi-based award-winning ERP provider for small and medium-sized retail stores, secured a Seed investment from Arzan VC, in a move that shows Arzan VC’s continuous commitment to early-stage tech teams with Hulexo being the 4th investment of Arzan VC Fund III.

Hulexo was founded in 2021 by Huzaifa Hameed, Ibrahim Al Rachdi and Marwin Favila with a vision to create a highly customizable ERP solution that uses a robust decision-making engine to process customer data and suggest profitable decisions in real time, reducing stockouts and deadstock while making the operations & decision-making process proactive rather than reactive.

The company has onboarded more than 100 retail locations since inception. Their client list includes multiple leading local brands in the UAE such as The Giving Movement, Transguard Group, My Vapery, Padel Life and Nauras Sandals.

Arzan VC’s investment will help the team reach 300 retail locations by end-2025 and it will also facilitate Hulexo’s expansion into 2 new markets (Kuwait & Saudi Arabia) as well as set up partnerships with malls, payment providers and licensing authorities.

Huzaifa Hameed, Hulexo’s Co-founder and CEO commented: “We are excited to have Arzan VC as a key partner in our journey to scale further into the Middle East market. This partnership will play a crucial role in our efforts to keep innovating and delivering faster, smarter & more robust solutions for retailers in UAE and beyond.”

Hasan J. Zainal, Arzan VC’s Founder & Managing Partner, commented: “Traditional ERP systems are often costly for SMEs, with over 75% of implementations failing. This is why we at Arzan VC see Hulexo as a game-changer for retail SMEs in the region. We chose to invest in Hulexo to support their MRR growth and expansion into Kuwait. Plus, we genuinely believe in the strength of their team.”

Founded in 2021 by Huzaifa Hameed, Ibrahim Al Rachdi and Marwin Favila, Hulexo helps retailers streamline their operations by providing customized, subscription-based ERP systems. They also offer a decision engine, acting as a co-pilot for retail businesses, guiding them towards the most profitable decisions without requiring them to navigate alone. In less than two years, Hulexo successfully onboarded over 100 retail locations, including prominent names such as The Giving Movement, Transguard Group and The First Group. Hulexo aims to expand further into the Middle East market and reach 300 retail locations by end-2025.

Arzan Venture Capital (@ArzanVC) is a Kuwait-born VC firm that has been investing in startups with a MENA angle since 2015, making it one of the earliest VC firms in the region. Arzan VC’s portfolio includes 45+ startups, including 3 companies that reached the unicorn status. The firm invests in young, fast-growing and innovative tech teams and it remains committed to building long-lasting relationships with the region’s most talented entrepreneurs at an early stage.

