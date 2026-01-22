eVoost AI has signed agreements with Metrovacesa, Hercesa, Danube Properties, Abauco, among others

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hub71 startup, eVoost AI, the Spanish-founded proptech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, closed fiscal year 2025 with more than $3.5 billion in real estate business volume under commercial agreements, representing 1,500 per cent growth compared to approximately $230 million recorded at the end of 2024. The company is transforming real estate sales through emotional artificial intelligence and is already active across markets including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe.

Founded in 2024, eVoost AI has achieved rapid commercial traction in just one year of operations. the company has signed agreements with leading national and international developers and real estate firms, including Metrovacesa, Danube Properties, Hercesa, and Abauco, and has also established strategic partnerships with companies such as Idealista to support data analytics across Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Koh Onozawa, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of eVoost AI said: “Based on our current business volume, we aim to reach approximately $43 million in revenue over the next three years as we scale our presence across the nine countries where we operate. From Abu Dhabi, our ambition has always been to build a truly global company. We want to enable customers anywhere in the world to digitally access and invest in their dream home, regardless of where they are located.”

eVoost AI is redefining real estate sales through an intelligent sales platform that integrates strategy, conversion, and control within a single system. The platform enables developers to turn market signals into actionable decisions, deploy AI agents operating continuously across websites, WhatsApp, voice, and social media, and maintain real time oversight of the entire sales funnel through native dashboards. This approach delivers a scalable, brand consistent, and data driven operation designed to improve conversion while reducing operational friction.

Peter Abou Hachem, Head of Growth and Strategy at Hub71 said: “eVoost AI’s progress reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem and its ability to support companies building at global scale. At Hub71, we focus on connecting ambitious founders with the capital, partners and market access needed to grow quickly and sustainably. eVoost AI’s growth trajectory is a strong example of that approach in action.”

In just one year since launch, eVoost AI has onboarded more than 1,400 residential units across 35 projects, demonstrating strong market adoption. Looking ahead to 2026, eVoost AI plans to secure new strategic investors to support its international expansion, continue advancing its artificial intelligence platform and attract and retain the talent to support long-term growth.

eVoost AI’s growth has been supported by Hub71+ AI, a specialist ecosystem designed to enable startups at the forefront of artificial intelligence. By providing access to infrastructure, partnerships, and a supportive regulatory environment, Hub71+ AI contributes to Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become the world’s first AI-native government by 2027 and reinforces the emirate’s position as a global testbed for responsible AI innovation.

About eVoost AI

Founded in May 2024 by Koh Onozawa and Cristian G. Pastrana, eVoost AI has developed an innovative AI-driven platform that personalizes the real estate purchasing experience through real-time data and personality insights, guiding customers throughout their buying journey.

eVoost AI operates AI-powered sales agents across voice calls, websites, WhatsApp, and social media; delivers emotionally personalized content based on user behavior and personality analysis; offers seamless integration with CRM systems and payment platforms; and applies a strategic pricing model designed to maximize project profitability.

All of this is powered by advanced data intelligence and full automation, while developers retain complete control throughout the entire sales process, including the pre-sales phase, where artificial intelligence provides processed and interpreted data to support optimal decision-making.

