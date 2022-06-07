Collaboration will create a sustainable and carbon efficient future for the energy industry

Agreement advances Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a global center for next generation industrial development

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, is to partner with AIQ, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) artificial intelligence (AI) joint venture with Group 42 (G42), to explore the development of new AI solutions that support a sustainable energy future.

Under the agreement, Hub71 and AIQ will work together to advance the development of innovative digital technology to unlock greater value from oil and gas operations and define a more sustainable and carbon efficient future for the oil and gas industry.

Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said: “Tomorrow’s world will be driven by AI technology that continues to enhance and transform many economic sectors like energy and industry. Our partnership with AIQ comes at a time when we are attracting tech startups to the nation to deepen the expertise and knowledge, while promoting a net zero future for all.”

The partnership will enable Hub71 to introduce AIQ to its tech eco-system and facilitate one-on-one meetings with startups working on future energy technology solutions for the oil and gas industry. In return, AIQ will provide access to its E-Novus platform, a data management tool for oil and gas enterprises seeking to accelerate digital transformation and energy transition.

AIQ will also participate in Hub71’s The Outliers program, a series of challenges set by corporations and government for startups to solve and support Hub71’s Mentorship Program to promote knowledge exchange around tech-enabled solutions that have the potential to be commercialized in the global energy market.

Omar Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, AIQ, said: “AI solutions are critical to the future sustainability of the oil and gas industry. AIQ’s collaboration with Hub71 will enable a strong networking platform for Hub71’s startup tech companies to participate in ADNOC’s and the wider oil and gas industry’s digital transformation and support the growing status of Abu Dhabi as a global center for next generation industrial development.”

Hub71 is home to startups from 25 countries worldwide operating in 18 sectors, including artificial intelligence, big data, and analytics. Through its partnerships, Hub71 connects entrepreneurs with impact-driven investors and corporates and supports them with scaling their businesses and accessing markets.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

About AIQ

AIQ is an Abu Dhabi-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) company focused on developing and commercializing AI products and applications for the global oil and gas industry. It is a joint venture company between Group 42, an Abu Dhabi-based AI and cloud computing company, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the world’s leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups.

For more information on AIQ, visit aiqintelligence.ae

