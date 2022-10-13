Qualifying startups from Abu Dhabi and Africa to gain guidance, resources and support to setup, scale and raise funding in new markets

Dubai, UAE: Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has launched an expansive partnership with GetFundedAfrica, a tech-enabled marketplace that matches startups, investors (VCs & Angels), corporations and government to support the growth of tech startups.

Announced during GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai, the new cross-border program aims to provide a soft-landing for Hub71 startups seeking to expand into Africa, and for startups in the continent seeking to penetrate the UAE and the Middle East region from Abu Dhabi. From receiving local company setup assistance to licensing and bank account opening, startups will gain support from both Hub71 and GetFundedAfrica with introductions to potential customers and investors through their respective networks of corporate partners and investment funds.

Hub71 shares a mission with GetFundedAfrica to nurture the growth of high potential startups by building a vast ecosystem to help ease the journey for founders to successfully close funding rounds and expand into new markets to scale disruptive businesses. The partnership also aims to enhance Hub71’s ability to identify and attract Africa’s most promising startups while offering founders in its vibrant community referrals to GetFundedAfrica as a dedicated entry point to the African marketplace. Additionally, UAE startups will be able to utilize the Ogun Technology Hub as a soft-landing entry point into sub-Saharan Africa. Deepening the talent pool, both Hub71 and GetFundedAfrica will also provide startups with access to local universities to unlock young and highly skilled talent in their respective markets.

Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said: “Forming a partnership with a dynamic organization like GetFundedAfrica reinforces our commitment on enabling startups to expand from Abu Dhabi into new high-growth markets in Africa. This new partnership facilitates cross-border investments, enables access to competitive and highly skilled talent, and brings new opportunities in untapped markets that are at the advent of technological transformation.”

Debo Omololu, CEO & Co-Founder of GetFundedAfrica commented “The partnership with Hub71 helps African companies become global players leveraging a global ecosystem developed in Abu Dhabi. On the same note, UAE based companies are able to access opportunities in Africa through a transparent cross-border ecosystem developed by GetFundedAfrica. Partnerships like this pave the way for long-term growth in our mutual economies”

At GITEX 2022, Hub71 and GetFundedAfrica hosted a panel alongside Khalifa Fund to discuss how collaboration between tech ecosystems in the MENA region and Africa can help accelerate startup growth in domestic markets.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

About GetFundedAfrica:

GetFundedAfrica’s mission is to uplift people and economies in Africa through entrepreneurship; helping companies find funding, corporate partners, and mentors, as well as grow, create jobs and solve Africa’s greatest challenges.

GetFundedAfrica has been able to achieve these by creating a technology platform that digitizes the startup ecosystem across Africa, connecting startups, investors, corporate organizations, advisors and Governments on one platform.

Supported by a coalition of over 200 venture capital firms, GetFundedAfrica also aims to tell African stories to the world.

For more information about GetFundedAfrica, please visit www.GetFundedAfrica.com.

