Muscat, Oman – Huawei hosted the Oman leg of its Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) Commercial Roadshow on July 22nd in Muscat. Contributing to the Oman Vision 2040, the event showcased advanced digital solutions for government, enterprise, and industrial customers, focusing on supporting businesses across various industries in their digital transformation journeys.

Digital transformation is a cornerstone of the Omani government’s national vision. The Oman Vision 2040 targets the enhancement of national technical capabilities, the construction of vital ICT infrastructure, and the improvement of e-government services. According to a recent International Data Corporation (IDC) report, ICT spending in the Sultanate of Oman is set to touch $3.49 billion by 2026.

The Oman roadshow is part of Huawei's broader initiative to ignite digital transformation across Central Asia and the Middle East, following successful roadshows in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan earlier this year. The series will ultimately cover 13 ME&CA countries in total, demonstrating Huawei's commitment to the region's technological advancement.

Li Haopeng, Managing Director of Huawei's Enterprise Business, opened the session by celebrating Huawei's 21-year presence in Oman, emphasizing the company's dedication to the country's development. "Our vision is to create a collaborative ecosystem where partners and Huawei work hand in hand to drive digital transformation in line with Oman’s digital transformation goals. By empowering our partners, we aim to jointly achieve enterprises' digital and technical transformation across the region. This approach not only benefits individual businesses but also contributes to the overall digital economy of Oman and the broader Middle East and Central Asia region," Haopeng added.

Faisal Malik, Chief Technical Officer, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, introduced Huawei's Commercial Market Strategy, outlining the company's vision for empowering local businesses.

Osama Henein, General Manager OHI Group, said, “The Huawei ME&CA Oman Commercial Roadshow was not just about the high-tech but an eye-opener, showing the latest advancements in technology. The innovative solutions presented were a testament to Huawei’s leadership in driving the industry forward. It was truly inspiring to see how Huawei's cutting-edge technologies are shaping the future. Thanks to Huawei for such a well-organized and enlightening experience.”

The roadshow, which attracted 80+ attendees from various partner organizations, placed special emphasis on digital solutions for government, education, and healthcare sectors. Huawei experts presented a range of products and solutions, including those for IP networks, data storage, optical networks, smart devices, and remote communication systems. Practical examples of creating smart offices and campuses were also showcased.

The event also introduced new services and digital platforms designed to empower partners, streamline business operations, optimize logistics, and provide access to valuable marketing and educational resources. These initiatives aim to build a strong foundation for digital transformation, driving long-term benefits for businesses in Oman and the broader ME&CA region.

By presenting cutting-edge technologies and solutions, including advancements in communication, storage, cloud computing, AI, and IoT, Huawei addresses regional challenges and fosters a thriving digital ecosystem. Huawei's collaboration with over 40,000 global partners contributes to the region's ICT infrastructure development, digital economy growth, and talent development.

