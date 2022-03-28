HSBC Saudi Arabia has won the "Best Debt Capital Markets House” award presented at the Saudi Capital Markets Awards 2021 ceremony during the Saudi Capital Market forum. HSBC Saudi Arabia also won the award of “Financial Advisor for Arabian Internet & Communications Services Company (Solutions).”

Rajiv Shukla, CEO of HSBC Saudi Arabia, accepted the awards at the ceremony and commented: “We are honored and proud to be granted this prestigious recognition from The Saudi Stock Exchange, and we would like to affirm our steadfast commitment to providing the best and most diversified investment products and services. Through our highly qualified team of dedicated experts, we at HSBC Saudi Arabia will continuously endeavor to maintain our position as a leading pioneer in the Investment Bank in the Kingdom”