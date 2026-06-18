HSBC has launched HSBC TradeCash in the UAE, becoming the first market for HSBC in the region where the solution is available. HSBC TradeCash is a new trade finance solution that enables customers to upload sales invoice data online and draw down a loan against it, helping them access working capital fast. The UAE launch marks the first phase of a broader rollout, with additional MENAT markets set to follow.

Subject to eligibility criteria, HSBC TradeCash lets customers receive funds within minutes once all required information has been submitted via HSBCnet and then approved.

With no trade documentation needed, businesses can access working capital sooner than a buyer’s standard payment cycle of often 30 days or more, helping to bridge cash-flow gaps, ease liquidity pressure, reduce administrative effort, and support growth. The buyer then settles the invoice later by paying into the customer’s HSBC account.

Deyana Cherneva, Head of Global Trade Solutions, Middle East North Africa and Türkiye, HSBC Bank Middle East, said: “As a strategic gateway for trade and international commerce, the UAE is an ideal environment for a solution like TradeCash in the region. Ready-access to working capital has become a necessity for business growth and liquidity, particularly with the backdrop of regional volatility. TradeCash puts growth at the centre by unlocking cash tied up in receivables and providing a faster, fully-digitised process to lift the burden of administration.”

Deyana Cherneva continued: “As trade flows shift and supply chains are redrawn, timely access to working capital becomes a more pressing operational priority — precisely the gap TradeCash is built to address.”

The launch comes at a time when the UAE is repositioning for a shifting trade landscape. A recent HSBC-led survey of approximately 300 UAE businesses and institutional investors revealed that respondents were turning attention to intraregional corridors, while still maintaining global reach. The survey revealed that 95% of UAE respondents agreed that, despite volatility, international growth opportunities exist from reconfiguring supply chains, and 94% expect cross-border trade and investment to become more regional in pattern.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025. www.hsbc.ae

For more information please contact:

Ahmad Othman

+971503069313

ahmad.othman@hsbc.com