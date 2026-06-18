Dubai, UAE — NymCard, the only modern payments infrastructure company in MENA, today announced the launch of nCore FullStack, a single, in-house platform that runs issuing processing, lending, money movement, settlement, financial crime, and reconciliation through one integration. nCore allows banks to connect once and continuously add to their suite of capabilities without sourcing another partner or handling another integration, ending a constraint that has slowed banks down for years.

Most banks still run on legacy card processing technology and bolt on a new vendor each time they try to modernise: one system for lending, another for payments, another for fraud and compliance, another for reconciliation. Each connection is meant to move the bank forward, but every one adds another integration to maintain and leaves the bank more fragmented, not less, slowing launches and steadily raising the cost to run. Global banks are on track to spend $57 billion maintaining legacy payments technology by 2028, up from $36.7 billion in 2022.¹ nCore FullStack ends that pattern. Every layer is NymCard's own technology rather than third-party systems wired together, so the entire stack runs through one integration and adding a capability becomes a configuration, not another vendor and another build.

"Most banks are trying to modernise by adding one connection after another on top of an aging infrastructure," said Omar Onsi, CEO and Founder of NymCard. "Every new connection is supposed to move them forward, but more often it just adds complexity and one more thing to maintain. We built nCore FullStack so a bank can modernise properly: integrate once, get the capabilities it needs, and customize over time, all with one partner instead of a new vendor for every product."

Running these capabilities on a single platform instead of separate systems keeps the data they generate consistent across them, cutting the reconciliation and syncing work that fragmentation creates and lowers the cost to serve. The bank's system of record stays on its core banking system, which nCore connects to directly.

The nCore FullStack platform spans the following capabilities:

Issuing Processing: Comprehensive issuance across prepaid, debit, credit, wallet, virtual, and tokenized programs.

Comprehensive issuance across prepaid, debit, credit, wallet, virtual, and tokenized programs. Lending : Digital onboarding, credit decisioning, loan origination, and servicing.

: Digital onboarding, credit decisioning, loan origination, and servicing. Money Movement : Domestic payments, cross-border payments, FX, remittance, and open finance.

: Domestic payments, cross-border payments, FX, remittance, and open finance. Settlement : Bank-grade 24/7 fiat, stablecoin and real-time settlement infrastructure.

: Bank-grade 24/7 fiat, stablecoin and real-time settlement infrastructure. Financial Crime : Card fraud prevention, AML, sanctions screening, identity verification, and authentication.

: Card fraud prevention, AML, sanctions screening, identity verification, and authentication. Reconciliation: Automated matching, exception handling, and operational reporting.

"We consistently see banks trapped in long procurement cycles just to launch a single new capability," said Mario Wehbe, Chief Product Officer of NymCard. "With nCore, a bank can launch cards now and activate lending or cross-border payments later on the same integration, without rewriting any of its core systems."

Banks can migrate off a legacy processor onto nCore without disrupting live programs. NymCard runs the migration through an agentic AI process, using nCore's purpose-built AI engine to move existing card programs and data onto the platform, and has already done this for banks running in production.

To accommodate strict regional regulatory frameworks, nCore is entirely deployment-agnostic. The platform runs across public cloud, hybrid, on-soil, or on-premise environments. Traditional modern payment platforms are often restricted to public clouds, but nCore deploys in the exact environment local regulators dictate that banking data must reside, connecting directly into a bank's existing core banking system.

"The real architectural challenge was delivering every capability a bank needs without sacrificing deployment flexibility," said Srikanth Achanta, Chief Technology Officer of NymCard. "Whether a traditional bank requires on-premise sovereignty or an agile digital bank requires public cloud setup, the integration is identical, so banks can deploy in any environment."

NymCard powers payment programs for more than 60 banks, fintechs, and enterprises across eight markets, processing billions of transactions a year. It is expanding into a fast-growing market: global payments revenue is on track to exceed $3.1 trillion by 2028², and MENA is the world's fastest-growing fintech market, with revenues projected to grow around 35% a year through 2028³." The company has raised more than $70 million in funding to date.

About NymCard

NymCard is a modern payments infrastructure company. Founded in 2018, NymCard gives banks and businesses one platform to issue cards, move money, lend, settle, and manage financial crime as a single system rather than a stack of separate vendors. Through nCore, banks integrate once and launch new financial capabilities across cards, lending, money movement, settlement, financial crime, and reconciliation, deployed in the environment their regulators require. NymCard is a principal member of Visa and Mastercard.

Media Contact

press@nymcard.com

References