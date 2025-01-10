The announcement comes on the back of HRE’s recent partnership with Dubai Cares to support the education of youngsters in developing countries through a financial contribution of AED 30 million, and is part of its mission to give back the community and of ‘building with purpose’

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its vision of ‘building with purpose’ and empowering citizens both in the UAE and internationally, HRE Development - a pioneering Dubai real estate company - has confirmed it is the main sponsorship partner of the ‘Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025,’ joining forces with Dubai Land Department (DLD), along with the Dubai Club for People of Determination and the Dubai Sports Council.

The championships, set to commence on 01 February 2025, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination in Dubai

This announcement comes on the back of HRE Development’s recent partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), whereby it extended a financial contribution of AED 30 million to Dubai Cares' mission, ensuring that underprivileged children and youth in developing countries gain access to quality education.

As a developer, HRE has set itself a unique mission - Building with Purpose - which aims to give back at every opportunity.

The latest edition of the ‘Fazza International Championships’ features four major sports tournaments, including the 16th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix, with the participation of 1,000 athletes; the first Fazza International Swimming Championship, welcoming 500 athletes; the 16th Fazza International Para-Badminton Championship, featuring 300 athletes; and the ninth Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament, also hosting 300 athletes.

These events aim to create an inclusive competitive environment that brings together athletes from over 70 countries, nurturing values of excellence and inclusivity. Through these championships, which were first launched 16 years ago, Dubai seeks to reinforce its position as a city that is supportive of People of Determination, providing them with all the tools necessary to achieve success and unleash their creativity.

Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Real Estate Development, said: "We are honoured to be the strategic partner of the Fazza International Championships, reinforcing our mission of purposeful building to leave a positive impact on the community. We are committed to creating spaces that empower individuals, foster inclusivity, and support resilience. By supporting the UAE team for People of Determination, our mission goes beyond constructing structures; it becomes about laying the foundation for dreams, aspirations, and communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. This mission aligns with the vision of Dubai, the UAE, and its wise leadership to create a positive impact and build a sustainable and prosperous future for all."