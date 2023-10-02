Dubai, UAE – HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is gearing up for the highly anticipated 43rd edition of GITEX Global, taking place from 16 to 20 October 2023 in Dubai. HP will be showcasing its Future Ready Portfolio, featuring solutions and services meticulously crafted to revolutionize the hybrid working experience and to promote workplace equity across diverse workstyles, setups, and locations.

HP's cutting-edge portfolio, created to usher in the next era of hybrid work, encompasses robust and security-focused collaboration and productivity tools. From commercial PCs, workstations, and peripherals to our sustainable printing solutions and services, it delivers exceptional work experiences that transcend boundaries. Customers and partners will have the firsthand opportunity to explore HP's comprehensive lineup of future-proof solutions and services, tailor-made for hybrid adaptability.

Peter Oganesean, Managing Director of HP Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to be participating in this year’s edition of GITEX Global. We look forward to sharing our revamped Future Ready portfolio with our stakeholders, key customers, and partners, showcasing how HP is enabling the future of work. This region has truly embraced hybrid working, and we at HP are committed to keeping hybrid workers connected, productive, and safe.”

Poly’s all-new meeting room solutions which cater to mid to large conference rooms, including the new Poly Studio X52 all-in-one video bar, will also be on display at the show. Visitors can also explore Poly’s new Boomless Headset, Voyager Surround 80, the new Savi Series, and the Voyager Free 60.

Bob Aoun, Sales Director, Middle East and Africa, Poly HP said: “In the dynamic landscape of today's work environment, organizations are actively seeking efficient methods to bridge gaps and promote equality among on-site, remote, and flexible workers. At this year’s GITEX Global we are looking forward to presenting our wealth of expertise in deploying AI-enabled audio and video solutions that provide end users with an immersive collaboration experience.”

HP, a technology thought leader, takes on the role of Silver Sponsor at this year's GITEX Global, highlighting its commitment to fostering networking with industry leaders and facilitating the exchange of ideas in the dynamic Middle East, Africa, and South Asia markets.

Visitors can learn more about HP’s dynamic offerings at GITEX Global 2023:

HP Booth A10 in Hall 21

Poly HP Booth E20 in Hall 7

About HP



HP. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

Media Contacts

Edelman for HP

hpuaecomm@edelman.com

Myroessa Metaxa,

Communications Manager

Middle East & Africa, HP

myroessa.metaxa@hp.com