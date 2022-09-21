OSN+ has seen unprecedented growth in subscriber numbers since launch, with record engagement

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The first episode of House of the Dragon pulled in record viewership for OSN+ and OSN Showcase, catalyzing the largest release to date.

The series continues to break records for OSN+, seeing unsurpassed growth in users and trialists since the premiere. The first episode of the series exceeded all expectations and is the best performing series launch in OSN’s history, beating out the finale of the franchise’s predecessor, Game of Thrones, by more than 25%.

With each new episode, the series contributes to an unprecedented engagement with 13 times the average reach. OSN+ app downloads have increased by three times, quickly rising in the ranks of app stores in the region, highlighting an impressive debut on all fronts.

The House of the Dragon companion content, including “House of the Dragon: The House That Dragons Built” additionally demonstrates a strong fanbase for Martin’s epic fantasy, with the behind the scenes exclusive episodes witnessing unprecedented demand, and maintaining a place in OSN+’s top 5 since August 24th.

Also proving to be a success on the linear front, House of the Dragon was ranked the highest viewed single episode on OSN Showcase, with audience reach growing by 50% on the channel. The drama series also recorded the longest total duration watched for a single title as well as the highest subscriber rating of any series premiere to date for both OSN Showcase and OSN+.

Fans took to social media in a robust way, with OSN+ capturing nearly 13 million views for its promotions and continuing activations across Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook, targeting various markets and boasting unprecedented engagement for any single series launch.

“House of the Dragon is by far the biggest launch in the history of OSN, and has quickly found a loyal and dedicated fanbase that has fallen in love with this immersive fantasy drama,” said Joe Kawkabani, OSN Group CEO. “We aim to continue breaking records and bring premium content to the screens of all our audiences across the region.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the 10-episode series, is set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and tells the story of the House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.

About OSN Group

OSN Group is MENA’s leading premium entertainment content company servicing 26 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit tv series and films. OSN Group delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+ streaming platform, OSN TV linear satellite channels, and b2b offerings in every market.

Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN Group spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN Group’s ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company’s three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivalled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together global and local content relationships with a strong and growing pipeline of originals, OSN Group provides an ecosystem of entertainment across streaming, linear, and B2B channels.

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible line-up of exclusive global and local curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as the home of world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

