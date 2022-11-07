Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Everyone’s favourite healthy treat-on-a-stick, House of Pops, is attending Private Label & Licensing ME, the region’s only event where buyers can source customisable products, branding and packaging solutions.

Born with a mission to bring a healthier alternative to the refined sugar-packed, preservative-heavy ice creams flooding the majority of supermarkets, House of Pops has experienced rapid domestic growth since inception in 2018, and is now looking to help brands offer customers, staff and stakeholders House of Pops ice lollies branded with their own identity.

CEO Mazen Kanaan says, “We have expanded so fast, experiencing a great deal of interest from several different areas, including the HORECA sector, schools and gyms. Our private catering arm has also gone from strength to strength, serving every kind of event from kid’s parties to exclusive product launches."

“We have recently moved to a 7,000 square feet manufacturing facility and have ample capacity to meet much more than our current demand, so we feel the time is right to put our manufacturing expertise to produce private labels - and this private label event is the perfect place - as the biggest show of its kind in the Middle East.” House of Pops is extending its manufacturing capabilities to accommodate production of your own brand and range. House of Pops’ rapid rise to commercial success came about after the company launched in response to growing consumer interest in healthier eating, veganism and sustainability.

From its outset, House of Pops has delivered on its commitment to purity and wellness. Each unique pop features just five (mainly fruit) ingredients, essentially making them ‘fruit-on-a-stick’. Its winning formula is to create “all-natural, refined sugar and preservative-free, clean label products”, shored up by a mission to be kind to the environment.

From the natural ingredients used to plastic-free, compostable packaging, House of Pops is a 100% clean and natural product.

“As a UAE-born brand, we are proud of our expanded manufacturing facility in Jebel Ali, which has achieved HACCP, Halal and FSSC certifications. We are in a strong position to deliver our fresh, contemporary premium products at scale to brands seeking to capitalise on a consumer market hungry for House of Pops!” adds Marcela Sancho, House of Pops’ Co-founder.

The brand’s vibrant, decorative kiosks, trucks and bikes have made a powerful impact across many of the UAE’s most iconic destinations - and Mazen and the team are excited about the brand’s presence at the huge event, which attracts more than 300 global FMCG manufacturers and suppliers.

Mazen adds, “We expect busy days filled with visitor enquiries. The event attracts regional and international interest, so is a logical next step for us in terms of business expansion. In the last few years, we saw online sales grow exponentially thanks to the pandemic, and we have launched a successful franchise model. We have already launched in Saudi Arabia, and private labelling is an exciting opportunity for us, marking our expansion into new vertical markets.” House of Pops has delivered its products in various formats and flavours to a range of organisations including Costa Coffee, Bloomingdale’s and UAE-based property developers Nakheel.

“We are confident we can fully cater to the needs of a private label client, especially given our attention to detail, premium healthy ingredients and consumer- and planet-friendly sustainable packaging,” concludes the CEO.

Private Label and Licensing ME takes place from November 8-10, DWTC. Visit House of Pops in Sheikh Rashid Hall, Stand RP-E28.

-Ends-