Kuwait City: Global leading technology brand HONOR today announced the launch of HONOR Magic Moments Awards 2023, the third annual global mobile photograph competition hosted by the brand. Accepting entries across six categories, the contest invites talented mobile photographers worldwide to capture and share their own human stories with a global audience. This year’s panel of judges is joined by veteran photography experts such as Iván Macías, winner of World Press Photo Contest, who will be responsible for deciding the winners of the competition. The coveted Photographer of the Year title comes with a cash prize of USD 15,000 - the biggest cash prize of any mobile photography contest to date – from a prize pool totalling at about USD 100,000. Interested participants may visit the official HONOR website or social media pages from now until August 6, 2023 to submit their best entries.

At a regional level, the HONOR Magic Moments Awards will present the all-new and widely celebrated, HONOR Magic5 Pro, to the winner of the Photograph of the Year. Additionally, the winner of the Excellence Award will receive the impressive HONOR Magic4 Pro. The remaining award winners will be gifted other top-tier HONOR devices.

“As a global leading technology brand, HONOR is fully committed to spearheading the development of camera innovation, enabling users to effortlessly capture works of art. Recently launched globally during MWC 2023, the HONOR Magic5 Pro is currently the highest ranked smartphone on the DXOMARK Camera leader board,” said Ray Guo, CMO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. “Through HONOR Magic Moments Awards, we want to create a welcoming platform for anyone, from budding photographers to everyday users, to showcase their creativity and tell wonderful stories with photos as their common language.”

The HONOR Magic Moments Awards has seen over 500,000 entries from more than 50 countries over the past two years. Now in its third iteration, the 2023 edition debuts with six categories On the Way, We, Protection, The Moment, The Story and Video encouraging smartphone photographers to harness the power of technology to capture authentic human stories and emotions across different themes.

Among them, the Protection category welcomes entries that are shot on any smartphones documenting the human efforts undertaken towards creating a sustainable future, while The Moment category is for works that perfectly immortalize fleeting moments.

The panel of judges comprises photography experts from all around the world, including; Iván Macías, the winner of World Press Photo Contest from Mexico; Yan Zhigang, winner of the Golden Statue Award for China Photography; Zhao Yingxin, Editor-in-Chief of China Photo Press; and Hou Weilong, Technical Expert of Imaging, HONOR.

Submissions for the HONOR Magic Moment Awards 2023 are now open. Those who are interested have until August 6, 2023 to submit their entries. For more information, please visit: https://www.hihonor.com/global/magic-moments-awards/

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.