Abu Dhabi, UAE – Global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR announces the opening of its first Authorized Experience Store & Service Centre in Abu Dhabi, marking a pivotal moment in the brand’s expansion strategy across UAE. The opening ceremony was graced by HONOR GGC’s long-term local partners, including Ahmad Badri, Director of Eros Group; Foad Jaffal, Chairman of Tornado Group; along with other esteemed guests.

This new store is a testament to HONOR’s alignment with the UAE’s Vision for Digital Transformation, which seeks to establish the nation as a global leader in innovation and technology, and foster a knowledge-based economy. Additionally, this store opening underscores HONOR’s commitment to strengthening local collaboration and developing a robust partner ecosystem. By collaborating with local distributors, retailers, and service providers, HONOR not only boosts its market presence but also supports the growth of a tech-driven retail landscape in the region.

“The launch of our first Authorized Experience Store & Service Centre in Abu Dhabi is a pivotal moment in HONOR’s strategic expansion within the UAE,” Laurance Li, Country Manager, HONOR GCC, commented. “This store is not just a retail space; it is a key milestone in our mission to solidify HONOR’s market presence. By creating a dedicated environment where customers can directly engage with our latest innovations, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional technology experiences and expanding our footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, the 134-square-meter HONOR store redefines customer engagement by seamlessly blending immersive retail experiences with accessible post-sale service. The store’s thoughtfully designed layout features enriched product displays and themed zones—including dedicated walls for accessories and smartwatches—carefully curated to enhance the shopping experience and spark customer interest. At its core lies an interactive area where visitors can explore HONOR’s latest innovations first-hand, fostering a deeper connection with the brand through direct access to cutting-edge technology. More than just an experience store, this flagship location also functions as a certified service centre, offering customers the convenience of professional device repair and maintenance carried out by certified technicians using industry-grade equipment. Underscoring HONOR’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the store also features exclusive promotions on flagship products such as the HONOR Magic V3, HONOR Magic7 Pro, and HONOR MagicPad 2, creating a unified destination for discovery, service, and support under one roof.

The HONOR Authorized Experience Store & Service Centre officially opened its doors on May 23, 2025, with various activities and lucky draws and so on, inviting celebrities from all walks of life to join in the fun.

In addition to activities, the store will offer a variety of service promotions. These include a free screen protector and art back film for any model, free laser engraving on HONOR mobile phones, and complimentary cleaning, maintenance, and system upgrade services for HONOR phones. There will be no labour costs for service maintenance on HONOR mobile phones, and customers will receive free accessories or small gifts upon the completion of service work orders.

The store is conveniently located on Tawi Shouf St., Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi and will operate regular hours - from 10:00 AM –10:00 PM from Monday to Sunday.