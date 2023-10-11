The company will also present its innovative solutions in areas of smart cities, data centers and cyber security

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – At GITEX 2023, Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) will present its newest digital solutions in important industries, helping customers accelerate their digital transformation efforts. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 16-20.

“Digital transformation is bringing about widespread change and significant impact throughout the region. Honeywell is an established leader in digital transformation across the Middle East, and through Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-based solutions, we have enabled many of the region’s major projects to improve performance and efficiency,” said Taylor Smith, vice president and general manager of voice automation at Honeywell’s Productivity Solutions and Services business. “We look forward to showcasing the key solutions that are contributing to fast-growing developments in the region, which is a key priority for local governments.”

At the event Honeywell will highlight a diversified portfolio based on software-enabled technologies, including:

Fit for purpose tools for industry: Honeywell’s mobility solutions, including the CT30 Handheld Computer, include the technology designed to help transportation, logistics, warehouse and retail workers complete their tasks faster and deliver a superior customer experience.

Voice automation technology: Currently available in more than 40 different languages, Honeywell Voice can help oil and gas companies streamline repair and inspection processes while documenting every step to ensure strict compliance with regulations or standard operating procedures. Utilizing machine learning, mobile workers can speak in their native languages to quickly complete tasks.

Healthcare technologies: With the Real-Time Health System (RTHS), Honeywell solutions can help save clinicians’ time and limit unnecessary interruptions for patients. The RTHS captures and records patients' vital signs both within the hospital setting and remotely using a wireless device paired with an app. Caregivers can access real-time respiratory and heart rate, skin temperature and posture from a central location, enabling more targeted interventions.

Honeywell Building Technology offerings: These ready-now solutions include Smart Cities that connect more than 100,000 IoT sensors, Data Center solutions to optimize uptime, reduce costs and achieve sustainable operations and Cybersecurity technology to help customers protect brand, assets and people.

Honeywell has been operating in the Middle East for more than 70 years, creating value for customers and ultimately supporting long-term national development visions and economic diversification. GITEX attendees can experience Honeywell’s offerings at Hall 5, Stand B1 at the DWTC.

