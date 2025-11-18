Agreement supports United Arab Emirates’ Joint Aviation Command (JAC) and Air Force and Air Defense (AFAD)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates,- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced a three-year agreement with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) to accelerate and simplify repair and overhaul services for the United Arab Emirates’ Joint Aviation Command (JAC) and Air Force and Air Defense (AFAD). The agreement focuses on optimizing support for Honeywell’s T55 turboshaft engines and environmental control systems that will enable UAE military operators with faster component shipping and turnaround times.

Through this collaboration, GAL will manage end-to-end logistics on behalf of UAE customers, from selecting the optimal Honeywell repair facility to overseeing shipping and maintaining full repair visibility. Customers will continue to benefit from Honeywell’s parts and repair offering, now supported by a streamlined regional logistics model that reduces downtime and enhances mission-readiness for UAE military fleet.

“Honeywell is proud to support our global military customers with innovative solutions that keep critical operations running efficiently,” says Mike Vallillo, vice president, Defense & Space International, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. “Through our collaboration with Global Aerospace Logistics, we’re eliminating long wait times and bringing a faster, more efficient repair model to the region.”

Abdelrahman AlHammadi, Acting CEO of GAL, said: “By leveraging GAL’s extensive end-to-end logistics expertise to manage the entire repair pipeline, we are providing faster turnaround times and unprecedented visibility for critical platform support. This agreement will further ensure that the UAE military benefits from the most efficient and reliable localized sustainment models in the region.”

Honeywell’s agreement with GAL deepens a decade-long relationship between the two companies and reinforces their shared commitment to delivering localized, high-performance support for defense operators across the UAE.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About GAL

Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) is a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Established in 2007 and 100% UAE-owned, GAL is the core service provider for the UAE Ministry of Defense and hold several maintenance and service contracts across the region. With a team of over 5,000 employees from 71 nationalities, GAL offers a wide range of military-specific support services including maintenance, overhaul, and inspections to ensure the operator’s assets are at peak mission readiness.