Dubai: Cairo-based online furniture marketplace Homzmart has partnered with MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform, to drive engagement at the right time and place for the right customers.

Founded in 2020, the E-commerce platform sells home furniture, home décor, lighting, and home supplies through a visualized community. It will leverage various capabilities of MoEngage, like segmentation, analytics, and omnichannel communication orchestration.

With MoEngage, the brand plans to overcome challenges like manual efforts, creating onboarding and cart abandonment journeys. Most importantly, they will use MoEngage to build journeys for “anonymous to known users”.

“Our partnership with MoEngage is a significant step forward in achieving our customer-centric vision," says Karim Ahmed, Group CMO at Homzmart. "By leveraging MoEngage's powerful engagement platform, we'll gain deeper customer insights and deliver the personalized experiences our customers are expecting.”

Additionally, for real-time customer engagement and 1:1 personalization, the brand plans to leverage the website personalization capabilities of MoEngage. Furthermore, to reduce its manual efforts, Homzmart will explore the AI capabilities of MoEngage for deep segmentation and personalization.

Overall, from this partnership, the online furniture brand plans to uplift its metrics like user engagement, customer lifetime value and increase in RoI.

The online furniture brand explored and compared various vendors, but they chose MoEngage as the platform based on the depth of segmentation, transparency, and flexibility of the platform.

Another factor that helped them narrow down the list was the local expertise that MoEngage inherited and an understanding of regional nuances and challenges.

“We are excited to partner with one of the leading players in the online furniture and home decor space. Homzmart has remained laser-focused on customer engagement with personalization and we are happy to assist them in this steadfast endeavor to unlock the next phase of engagement with insights-led personalization,” said Kunal Badiani, Regional VP Sales at MoEngage.

Homzmart joins the growing list of 1500+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Sympl, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Nexta, Oyo, Orcas, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

